Perfumes include stinky ingredients, metaphysics is meaningless without physics, and certain people are contradictory. The ungraspable Michael of Nostradamus was born in 1503, in Provence. He was one of the brightest and darkest figures of his century. An event defined his fate: the plague.

Before a magician of such caliber there are more conjectures than certainties. Alberto Savinio tried to interpret it in a human key, without resorting to occultism. Brother of Giorgio de Chirico, Savinio was a writer, musician, comediographer and painter. Almost secret minority author appreciated the scholarship shared by the initiates. It is no coincidence that he became interested in “Dr. Nuestrase Señora”. Born into a family of Jewish and Italian descent, Nostradamus became fond of unanswered questions as a child, which foreshadowed his scientific vocation. In his youth he concentrated on astrology and astronomy, then inseparable.

He conceived ideas about the roundness of the Earth until his father warned him that this could lead him to the stake. He accepted that the Earth is flat and professed the Catholic faith. He studied medicine in Montpellier, where students could evict neighbors who made noise and prevented reading. In anatomy classes he met a surface more interesting than the sky: the skin of women. Chaste to prejudice, he idealized the female epidermis and prepared sublimates to protect it.

The iridescent range of makeup comes from his hands “

Savinio writes:

like a rainbow captured and put at the service of cosmetics. His skull is the bed of the Beauty Institute. What would become of Elizabeth Arden, of Helena Rubinstein, of the great Antoine himself, without the teachings of Michael of Nostradamus? ”

His ability for pharmacopoeia led him to make jams and jellies so that the fragrance of the fruits toned the body. The big change came with a scourge that was depicted as a “jungle beast,” a fantastic creature with bat wings that held a torch from which yellow smoke was coming out.

The plague had gripped Europe. He was not a new adversary; Between 1000 and 1400 there had been thirty-two such epidemics. Nostradamus became so interested in evil that he decided to follow him to the cities where he acted with cruel whim. Sometimes it devastated the population; others left many alive and turned them into an erotic frenzy. Doctors wore the “plague diving suit”, a suit that covered their bodies, with protective glasses and sponges on their noses. They also chewed garlic.

Nostradamus, who had written a Treatise on Shaves, conceived another remedy, an aromatic recipe with carnation, aloe, golden reeds, and roses collected before dew. According to legend, those who took that specific survived the plague. The doctor’s fame became extraordinary. He was entertained at banquets until he met the most paralyzing of threats: Happiness, embodied in a woman who responded to her dreams as a cosmetologist.

The misanthrope who did good found himself faced with the possibility of enjoying life without having to solve it. He had helped eradicate the plague, he had celebrity, love and fortune. Two beautiful children would arrive soon. What does a person do who has everything but can’t stop thinking? The doctor’s daytime part gave way to his nighttime part.

The compote workshop became a magician’s sanctuary. Overwhelmed by bliss, he began to have a “clairvoyant crisis.” He saw a young friar on the street and knelt down, calling him “Holiness.” Later, that religious would be Sixtus V. From then on he would become a prophet. His wife and children died without him being able to do anything about it.

Was it for this result, oh, Happiness, that you insisted so much on offering your thanks? ”

Savinio wonders. Nostradamus left numerous prophecies for the future, many of them terrible, none as enigmatic as his life. Before the plague, it offered ointments, remedies, and flavors; he circumvented the epidemic, but he could not cope with the secret adversary of a restless mind: Happiness.

Rebel in the face of disease, he was overcome by fulfillment. A bitter teaching, worthy of the contradictory prophet who prepared jams.

