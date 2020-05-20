© ESdiario

Pablo Iglesias has defended and promoted for years the harassment of political leaders, now that he is part of the Government, the protests and his words have turned against him, something that Federico Jiménez Losantos already warned him with prophetic words that make evident the contradictions of the Podemos leader.

In fact, it was a few years ago when in an Intereconomy TV talk show, Losantos and Churches They agreed to talk about the escraches that the PP leaders suffered. The leader of We can He defended it as an act of legitimate protest, calling it “democratic syrup”, but then the journalist already warned him that what could happen.

Escrache in the house of the Montero Churches.

Iglesias threatens Ayuso and Abascal with sending the extreme left to their homes

“If your house is surrounded and surrounded by New generations of the PP and they don’t let you or your children sleep, would you consider it an act of fascist violence or an act of revolutionary self-defense? “he asked Losantos to Churches.

And it is that, now the protests have already reached the vicinity of the address of Iglesias in Galapagar or the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, after his disastrous management of the health crisis and due to the excesses that come with the state of alarm, but the vice president has not willingly accepted the criticism as he did when he led the protests and sat in the Sun Gate during 15M.

In fact, he has even gone so far as to launch a veiled threat assuring that, “today they are right-wing people demonstrating at the door of my house, tomorrow they will be left-wing people demonstrating in front of the apartment of Ayuso or in front of the house of the Espinosa de los Monteros or in front of the house of Abascal“

Therefore, the intervention of Losantos it becomes more current than ever since “those of you who have a democracy problem are the ones who want to be on the plate and on the chops; in the procession and ringing. You want to be against the police and at the same time that the law you are defending defends you. Well, son, you can’t have everything at once, “he said.

Seven years ago this. How volatile politics is and how clearly Federico portrayed it. pic.twitter.com/PqGc6J0PoS – Young European (@JovenEuropeo) May 19, 2020

