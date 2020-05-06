The holding of the Austrian GP depends on the decision of the Government

The Government is in the process of evaluating the situation

The decision as to whether the Austrian Grand Prix will open the 2020 Formula 1 season should be made this month. At the end of May, it should be known by now whether Spielberg will have the honor of celebrating the first race of the campaign.

Organizers of the Austrian Grand Prix have notified the country’s government that they need a response this month to find out if they should prepare for the event, according to the Race Fans website.

Despite the fact that both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko assured that the circuit was ready to use, it is necessary to draw up a detailed organization plan to receive the 1,5000 people with whom Formula 1 would work with during that weekend.

That is why the promoters of the event need to know the decision of the Government this month. However, from the executive it has already been pointed out that they would not have a problem as long as they present an adequate and effective security plan.

The plan of the queen category of motorsport is to design a kind of ‘isolation bubble’ in the paddock and, above all, carry out coronavirus tests every two days to all those involved in racing to prevent it from spreading.

On the other hand, one of the issues in question is the presence of the media. In principle, there would be no place in this ‘equation’ to minimize the number of people who circulate in the paddock, but the FIA ​​and FOM have not yet spoken.

It should be recalled that the Austrian Government has also begun its process of reducing stringent measures regarding the Covid-19 coronavirus. At the moment they are in the process of evaluating the situation and, if there is a green light, the Austrian GP could be the starting gun for the 2020 season.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.