The promoter Triller postponed the return of Evander Holyfield and Oscar de la Hoya

Due to different circumstances, promoter Triller had to move the return dates of former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion Evander Holyfield and former multi-champion boxer, boxing promoter and Mexican-American singer Oscar de la Hoya.

In the case of ‘The Real Deal’, he was going to face Kevin McBride on June 5, in one of the preliminary fights of the main fight between Teofimo López and George Kambosos, but because Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will fight on June 6. June, Triller was forced to move the show.

Teofimo and Kambosos will fight on June 19, while Holyfield and McBride will move to August, with a date to be confirmed.

In the case of ‘Golden Boy’ that was scheduled to return on July 3, his return was delayed to September, with a day to be confirmed and a rival to be confirmed. At some point there was talk that he would be a high-profile UFC fighter, but Dana White himself denied it.

Holyfield last fought in May 2011 when he beat Brian Nielsen by TKO. in de la Hoya’s case, his last professional contest was in 2008, when Manny Pacquiao beat him.