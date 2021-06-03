the promises of the “new” system with which they say goodbye to Android (Clear the X # 143)

Huawei has finally shown all its cards with HarmonyOS. The operating system with which they want to say goodbye to Android is already the one used in their new devices. Two years after its announcement, HarmonyOS is now officially Huawei’s default system. A system that they will add from now on and that they have promised to transfer to more than 100 devices.

HarmonyOS is not just a replacement for Android. Huawei has more ambitious plans that go through implementing it on all types of devices, from mobile phones to wearables, televisions or even cars. Your proposal is really attractive, but they will not have it easy.

To talk about Huawei’s new system, everything it offers and what its proposal is, we have in today’s episode of Clear the X with Jose Garcia (@josedextro), editor in Engadget, and with a server, Enrique Perez (@lyzanor), also editor in this house. The production is as always in charge of Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo).

Although HarmonyOS is dressed in silk …

Huawei has already presented its operating system with which it intends to say goodbye to Android. To welcome you, Huawei has held an event dedicated to HarmonyOS and its advantages. “One operating system to control them all,” as you could almost hear from Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei.

The idea of ​​a system that Huawei transmits goes beyond being a replica of Android, although it bears many similarities with it. Huawei repeats over and over the concept of “a single super device”, in relation to the fact that HarmonyOS works with mobiles, wearables and many devices and allows from a single widget to quickly link one to another. The truth is that the idea is attractive and we would not be surprised to see how other brands affect the same in the future.

HarmonyOS in its version 2.0 was already on the Vision S television, its “smart screen”. Now HarmonyOS also comes to watches for the first time, with the new Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro and tablets with the MatePad 11 and MatePad Pro. They will not be the only ones, as Huawei has announced that more than 100 mobile phones and tablets will update during this year to HarmonyOS, replacing the future Android update with HarmonyOS. Including those mobiles from two or three years ago that still had access to Google services.

The new system it will not be exclusive to Huawei, as it can also be used by other manufacturers. An open source system that, as we have verified during these months, is a android fork with many of its characteristics to which are added the optimizations and functions of Huawei.

It is precisely this battle to get away from Android where the battle of the Chinese company is. From Huawei they assure that there is no equal line of code, something that may be true for the version of HarmonyOS for devices such as watches, but that in mobile phones they do share the same origin.

That being said, for the moment Huawei has reserved HarmonyOS for watches, tablets and televisions, but not for mobile phones that, like the P50 itself, are being asked. HarmonyOS comes at a very delicate time for Huawei. We will see if this great bet manages to turn his situation around.

