the promise to the most SteelSeries gamers with its Prime and its new optical switches

SteelSeries has been one of the brands dedicated to gamig peripherals for quite a few years, although staying in a more discreet plane within the striking aesthetics that we usually see in products in this area. In its latest release we see three mice that promise endure more than 100 million clicks, which doubles what we usually see in similar products on a regular basis.

This is the Prime series, consisting of the Prime, Prime + and Prime Wireless mice, as well as the Arctis Prime wired headphones. They are mice with optical sensor and house switches (new), which seek to captivate both by versatility and resistance. Although as we say, it is a simpler proposal in the line of products such as the Logitech G203 Prodigy and away from other options full of buttons and options such as the Razer Naga Trinty, although the price is closer to the second.

To gain in resistance (but not in lightness)

In the gaming mouse purchase guide from Engadget we saw many options, including the ones we have just discussed, from the most basic and economical to the most advanced and expensive. It is a good example of what is usually seen in terms of resistance, with promises between 20 and 50 million clicks. They seem like a lot, but they are never enough for an intensive user like the gamer (or the editor, of course).

SteelSeries Prime.

Hence, I emphasize that SteelSeries promises 100 million clicks resistance in its new models, among which we see the Prime and Prime +, with cable, and the Prime Wireless, which is the most expensive for this. In fact, its sensor has a somewhat slower tracking speed, at 400 inches per second, while the other two go up to 450 inches per second, plus it weighs a bit more.

The brand pulls out chest of optical switches, since they are integrated into a system that, by means of springs and infrared light sensors, ensures that each click has the same force, according to the manufacturer. It is on which this resistance is based, although it would be necessary to see if in the long run they are clearly more durable than others or not.

SteelSeries Prime Wireless.

The design, as we said, is not at all flashy talking about this world; they almost go through standard mice. Except for an RGB that lights up on the scroll wheel, it is almost closer to the typical and standard Logitech or Microsoft mouse of less than 20 euros than one made to spend hours and hours daily on demanding video games. Something that is not negative at all, there are those who prefer simplicity in aesthetics, whatever the use.

The Prime + adds an OLED at the bottom to the base model that allows you to configure the device quickly and without complications. For its part, the Prime Wireless promises an autonomy of 100 hours and has a fast charge, according to the brand giving up to 15 hours of autonomy with just 15 minutes.

SteelSeries Prime +.

In fact, as we said before, the starting price is not low. The resistance to 100 million clicks with the SteelSeries Prime starts from 69.99 euros for the Prime, followed by 89.99 euros for the Prime + and 139.99 euros for the wireless variant, all available on the website of the company.