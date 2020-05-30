Mexico City,- This weekend another double proposal arrives on the screens, Saturday and Sunday of sports-themed cinema.

It may interest you Mike Tyson will unveil his rival for next week

For Saturday, a comedy in which an American football coach channels and uses the anger of a young man who is bullied to lead his team to victory; And then on Sunday, the true story of a sports agent going to India looking for a young cricket pitcher to shine in the big league baseball.

THE AGUADOR

Bobby Boucher (Adam Sandler) is a lonely young man who is continually tormented by those around him, to the limit. Everything changes when the new coach arrives and Bobby, the “watering hole” of the university football team, begins to play as a defense and unleash all the anger that he has contained. At 31, she must now go to college and learn to play football, even if her overprotective mother doesn’t like it.

Year: 1998

Duration: 90 min

Country: USA

Director: Frank Coraci

Starring: Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates

Genre: Comedy, Sport. Football

PREMIERE: SAT 30 on ESPN 6:00 p.m.

A BLOW OF TALENT

Based on a true story, sports representative JB Bernstein (Jon Hamm) realizes that the business has changed and that things are not going too well in his career. In a final effort to stay afloat, JB plans to find the next great baseball pitcher. Hoping to find a young cricket pitcher who can become a star in the major baseball leagues, he travels to India to produce a reality show called “Arm of the Million.”

With the help of a retired baseball scout (Alan Arkin), somewhat curmudgeon but with an eagle eye, he discovers Dinesh (Madhur Mittal of Slumdog Millionaire) and Rinku (Suraj Sharma of An Extraordinary Adventure), two boys from 18 years old who have no idea how to play baseball, but have a knack for throwing a fastball. With the dream of making them sign a contract with the big leagues and earn quick money, JB takes the boys to the United States to train them. Thus, the boys – who had never left their rural villages – find it difficult to adapt.

As they both learn the subtleties of baseball, JB, with the help of their adorable friend Brenda (Lake Bell), will receive valuable life lessons about teamwork, commitment and what it means to be a family.

Year 2014

Duration: 123 min.

Country: USA

Direction: Craig Gillespie

Starring: Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi, Suraj Sharma, Madhur Mittal, Bill Paxton

Genre: Drama, based on real events. Sport. Baseball. Cricket

PREMIERE: SUN 31 on ESPN 6:00 p.m.

With information and photo courtesy ESPN

HLG

You can’t miss The Seven Moments of the Azteca Stadium

Seven24.mx