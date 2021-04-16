The promise of Portugal and an exceptional salary in football

04/16/2021 at 11:34 AM CEST

Tiago Dantas appears as one of the promises of Portuguese football. The player is living a first stage in Germany after Benfica transferred him to Bayern Munich at the end of 2020. However, it still remains far from the luxuries that top players are used to.

His salary of 8,000 euros a month is very different from the rest of his teammates. The German channel Sport 1, stood out in the figure paid by the footballer, comparing him with Lewandowski, with whom he now shares a dressing room, for the wage gap between both players.

While the forward and Neuer earn 17 million annually, the figure drops to a great extent when we talk about the midfielder. The salary that the Portuguese receives per month corresponds to what these two stars of the team accumulate in less than three days. But this is not a specific case. Muller and Boateng, have a salary very similar to that of the goalkeeper and that of the Pole, standing at 16 million per year.

Dantas’ first start at Bayern

The footballer, who was loaned out in October 2020, was not enjoying the best experience in Germany. His participation was being limited to the second team, in which he was not standing out from the rest of his peers either. However, last Saturday, and with the return of the quarters very close, Flick opted to give rest to the regulars so that they could give their best version in the Champions League. So that, Dantas appeared for the first time in the starting eleven, in a match in which they ended up drawing at 1 against Union Berlin.

This title in the Bundesliga generated a stir in the country’s clubs, and Reopens the possibility of the Portuguese continuing next season in the German competition. “Tiago was very good, we were always able to pass the ball to him, he was always there, very secure in possession. The team showed a good mentality despite the draw we suffered, “explained Flick at the post-match press conference. Bayern have until May 31 to notify the Portuguese club if they will end up making the option to buy Tiago.