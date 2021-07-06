the promise of a group of researchers with their insulating airgel

Active sound cancellation is an invention that helps many of us cope with situations where ambient noise is as invasive as it is annoying. It is essential in noisy environments such as construction sites or for airport personnel on the runway, and in relation to this noise it is the idea of ​​an airgel that can soundproof aircraft engines.

A proposal presented by a group of researchers from the University of Bath, who sought to find a solution for this problem that, above all, was light. That is why they see it as a possible solution in the field of aerial vehicles, as well as land and marine vehicles.

How to surround an airplane engine with meringue

The curious idea was published on the university’s website, although the study itself had already been published in Nature. They are referred to as “meringue” because of the texture left by the airgel, composed of graphene oxide and polyvinyl alcohol.

Michele Meo, the project’s chief researcher, explains that they were looking to obtain a low-density and low-weight product, something they achieved by combining these materials. The structure turns out to be like a sponge, especially as we go up the increases.

The team talks about reduce aircraft engine noise by up to 80%, a considerable percentage especially considering that adding this material would not entail a large increase in weight. As they describe, a cubic meter of the airgel weighs 2.1 kilograms, which means that it has a very low density.

Hence, Meo makes the association (broadly) that the technique could be compared to creating meringue, since for this the egg whites are beaten and they store air. In fact, in the manufacturing process they describe (which is not too complex in a laboratory environment) at work there is a 20,000 rpm centrifuge at work for 15 minutes.

What they promise is a reduction of about 105 decibels to 16, something that quickly is hard to believe because more or less they “translate” it as passing the normal noise of an airplane engine to what a hair dryer produces. Researchers see a future for this material in transport in general and even construction, in fact perhaps many of us have or are familiar with the homemade solution of panels with absorbent material to isolate noise (which is a foam).

So it remains to be seen if it turns out to be something really useful and applicable in those fields, at best as an aid (or remedy) for noise-canceling headphones. Above all in about 18 months, which is when they calculate that it will start to be used.