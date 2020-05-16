The possibility of having a high-quality screen in any house, with a resolution similar to that of a cinema is a wish that many users usually have. However, the high values ​​that Smart TVs usually have above 50 inches, usually appease the desire.

However, there is a chance to enjoy movies, series and video games with a higher resolution, through a small and portable equipment.

It’s about the new video projector EF-100 from the company Epson that also stands out for its compact and elegant design.

The manufacturer specified that it has Native WXGA resolution (1280 x 800 px) integrates a 2,000 lumen capacity laser light source (both white and color, thanks to Epson’s original 3LCD technology) to enjoy videos, multimedia content, movies and games on screen up to 150 inches and in high definition.

Look also

It is a list that includes all the products launched by the firm directed by Tim Cook and those announced that will be known before the end of the year.

Design

It has a rectangular structure and has a leather-like finish, with metal rings and minimalist buttons.

According to Epson, the goal of this refined and elegant design is to be able to adapt naturally to any home environment.

It will go on sale available in two color combinations, white with silver terminations (EF-100W) (mod V11H914020) and black with gold finishes (EF-100W) (mod V11H914120).

characteristics

According to Epson, its laser light source lasts up to 20,000 hours. its digital connectivity allows to connect any device from its HDMI port, and its three times brighter 3LCD colors.

From its design, the device allows to project on any surface and orientation, either from a side wall, or from the floor to the ceiling, to be able to watch videos or movies lying on a bed or armchair.

On its back, it has a space (or bay) to connect a streaming stick device, with its own power supply. Thus, Allows it to be housed under the back cover so you can enjoy your favorite series and movies anywhere.

Functionality

The EF-100B / W video projector is easy to install and configure. It also includes an effective built-in 5W speaker. However, users they can easily expand the sound power since it has Bluetooth connectivity to complement with an external audio equipment if necessary.

On the manufacturer’s official site it is highlighted that the equipment supports multiple streaming, video, music, news, video game and more platforms.

Recently Epson was awarded the Good Design Awards for several of its products, including the EF-100B / W. The award recognizes year after year those designs that benefit and enrich people’s lifestyles.

“We are confident that this new line of video projectors will greatly enrich the experience of users of at home in terms of entertainment, as it offers great versatility to enjoy video, music, video games, streaming services, in addition to Lovers of minimalist environments and decorations will love them, “said Sebastián Fernández, Product Manager at Epson.

“Its sophisticated and simple design at the same time, is combined with high effectiveness in emitting high quality and colorful images and videos, both on the walls and on the ceiling,” he added.

Price and availability

The Epson EF-100 is available at different retail points in Argentina. Its value ranges from $ 115,000 to $ 120,000. On the e-commerce site Mercado Libre it is offered for $ 129,990.