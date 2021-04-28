The project that awaits the director of Shang Chi after the film

The director of Shang Chi has already finished production on his Marvel debut. However, he won’t stop and get to work on a totally different big project.

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has already finished the recording of his first film with Marvel, the first trailer was released and now we just have to wait for the premiere. Meanwhile, the filmmaker will already get to work on his next adventure.

The Hawaiian will be in charge of a series, which will be based on the heroes of Japanese origin who participated in the Second World War. The product will be titled Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II. This will be inspired by the novel with the same name written by Daniel James Brown.

Destin Cretton presents Shang Chi at San Diego Comic Con

At just 42 years old, Cretton is setting up a promising career behind the scenes. He was in the Oscar-nominated production, Seeking Justice, as well as in Short Term 12, in which he won the award for best film in the Athens International Film Festival.

Now, like most of those who go to work at ‘La Casa de las Ideas’, he has received a significant boost to place himself on the radar of the main film production companies. Hollywood. However, his performance will have to be seen in the hero tape so that he can offer one more guarantee to those who are already looking for him.

The creative will once again use one of his victorious formulas in the development of the series that he will lead. You will meet again with the producer Asher goldstein, who was by his side in the aforementioned feature films.

For their part, both the director, the public and the critics are already waiting for the launch of Shang Chi, which will take place on September 3, in case there is no delay.