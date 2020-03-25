The project of European scope ‘SUSTAINOLIVE’, Coordinated by the researcher Roberto García Ruiz, responsible for the Ecology Unit of the Center for Advanced Studies in the Olive Grove and Olive Oils of the University of Jaén, It has fully entered its phase of international diffusion to publicize its essence and objectives among the scientific community.

In fact, the equipo research teamSustainolive’Has already begun to write the first book to emerge from this initiative, a publication entitled‘ The olive landscapes of the Mediterranean: Key challenges and opportunities for their sustainability in the early XXIst Century ‘. On the other hand, during these first seven months of execution and development, the research has already been presented in numerous forums, such as Hellenic Society for Horticultural Science, Expoliva 2019, The European Night of Researchers (organized by the Jaen University through the Scientific Culture and Innovation Unit of the Office of the Vice President for Communication and Institutional Projection), 16th International Phytotechnology Conference waves XXVII Technical Conference of the Spanish Society of Ecological Agriculture, among others.

Likewise, the project coordinator has visited the participants of ‘SUSTAINOLIVE‘ from Morocco Y Greece to “know first hand the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities and threats of olive groves and mills in these countries and preselect the olive groves and mills that will be part of the network of experimental olive groves” of the research. It has also been carried out the design of surveys that will be distributed among the project participants and whose analysis will allow a deep synopsis on the characteristics (production, varieties, management …), weaknesses, strengths, opportunities and threats of the olive groves of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Tunisia and Morocco. “This information is vital to design combinations of management practices that establish synergies and provide a wide amalgam of ecosystem services,” explains García.

Following this line of dissemination undertaken, it has also proceeded at this time to launch the official website of ‘Sustainolive’ (https://sustainolive.eu), in six languages, where details of the objectives, participants and structure are shown. of the project. All this once last September a working meeting was held among all the participants (‘kick-off meeting’), in the Jaen University, and whose meeting served to establish the main lines that structure the project and it was possible to meet all the members of the teams of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Tunisia and Morocco. The next objectives are based on continuing to publicize the most significant advances that are being achieved with the project, which aims to promote the sustainability of olive cultivation and the valorization of the by-products of the oil mills in the Mediterranean Based on agroecological concepts and methods and the exchange of knowledge between the main actors in the olive sector, it is already underway.

It should be remembered that the initiative ‘Sustainolive’Is financed by the Framework Program for Research and Innovation of the European Union PRIMA-Horizon 2020, having been selected at the beginning of 2019 from a total of three projects to receive these resources. Coordinated by the Jaen UniversityThis research has financing of almost 2.1 million euros, has an execution period of four years and a total of 22 entities from 6 countries participate in it. Its main objective will be to build research and innovation capacities to develop new knowledge, concepts and innovative solutions based on agroecological concepts and on the exchange of knowledge between the main actors in the olive sector, to improve its sustainability and the management of by-products of the mills.

Among the specific objectives, the following stand out: integrating ecological, territorial and socio-economic knowledge to design strategies and methods for managing the cultivation of the olive grove and valorization of the by-products of the oil mills, so that they are more efficient, sustainable, economically and technically viable, and adapted to the great variability of environmental conditions in which the olive grove is cultivated in the Mediterranean basin; establish a network of olive grove plots and oil mills in ESpain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Tunisia and Morocco to serve as a basis for testing sustainable management strategies; promote the transfer of knowledge, methods and techniques in alliance with olive growers, decision-makers and the olive oil transformation sector and society.

‘SUSTAINOLIVE’Came from the work carried out by the Office of International Projects (OFIPI) of the Vice-Rector’s Office for Research at the University of Jaén to promote connectivity between entities from different countries in the olive oil sector interested in jointly participating in a proposal for an international R&D project, such as the initiative ‘OLEA R&I Project Development day ’ held in January 2018 in the UJA.

