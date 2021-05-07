“The progression of Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine is incredible”

05/07/2021 at 6:46 PM CEST

Lewis Hamilton was the fastest on the first day of free practice of the Spanish Grand Prix, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The British seven-time champion, who will seek his hundredth pole today, finished ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas, at 0.139 seconds, but he has been cautious about Mercedes’ dominance, as he considers that his rivals are close.

“It has been a good start to the weekend. The track is impressive and the balance is similar to what we had in the last race, so it seems that everything is tight, but it seems that we had a decent pace this Friday,” he assessed Hamilton, which has ensured that the W12 is not “an easy car”.

“We understand the car, we know which direction we have to go in terms of balance. So we have made some adjustments along the way and I don’t know if it improved for this session necessarily, but there were some discoveries. So I hope, once we can analyze these. two sessions, having a better configuration for Saturday, but there is a lot of work, “explained the seven-time champion.

“The Red Bulls? We just focus on our work. But it’s amazing to see the progress Ferrari and McLaren and even Alpine are making. It’s great to see them so strong, so that’s putting pressure on us too. It’s not just one team against the one that we compete “, has analyzed.

Regarding the new configuration of the Turn 10 of the Circuit, Hamilton was not overly convinced: “It’s a bit … it doesn’t grip as much as the other surface, but I think it will improve. I don’t really understand what the goal of the corner was. It’s much, much faster, but I haven’t been on a race situation with her. So I can’t tell you if it’s going to be better for racing or not. The previous one was obviously hard braking. That was another point where you could potentially overtake, but the straight was too short So I don’t know. Hopefully it might allow you to follow more closely, maybe through that last section. And if it does, that means we can run better on the main straight. “