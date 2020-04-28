Michael Robinson interviews the Spanish coach Vicente del Bosque for the 2010 World Cup.

Michael Robinson changed, together with Carlos Martínez and a great team of Canal + professionals, the way of narrating soccer on television. The analysis and the explanation prevailed then, in the early nineties, over the immediacy, of the description of what was seen on the screen. That different way was also applied by the former soccer player in his stage in The Day After. And from all this, Robinson laid the foundations of his great television work, Robinson Report (now on Movistar +), a documentary program that went beyond sport, and which he always defined by quoting Rudyard Kipling. “You must be able to discern that failure and success are two impostors that invade our lives, and we must treat them with the same indifference.” Robinson, who died this morning at age 61 after fighting cancer, adored her program and, although she said she could not choose which was her favorite report, she ended by admitting that two stories had come to her in a special way: that of the gymnast Carolina Rodríguez, and the special program on the triumph of the Spanish team in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, which made Robinson himself cry when it was released.

When we were champions it aired for the first time in December 2010, nearly six

Months after that Iniesta goal that gave Spain its first soccer World Cup, but the approach and development of the documentary began weeks before even knowing which players would go to the African country to compete. “I thought we had a great opportunity to win it, I even thought about it after the first game [que perdió España ante Suiza]”The communicator told EL PAÍS in 2017 on the 10th anniversary of the Robinson Report. And in the end Spain took the World Cup and when the special program was finally broadcast on Christmas day that year, Robinson broke down in tears when he learned that the viewers had enjoyed the program and after suffering what he called, “A show of impertinence”. “I thought, who the hell am I to tell millions of Spaniards what it was like when we were champions, because each one had lived it in a way. The most important sports landmark in Spain and suddenly a fucking English man comes to say that it was like that, ”explained Robinson. When his son called him to tell him about all the praises the documentary had received, which tripled the average audience for the Robinson Report with that delivery, it was when he cried with relief and joy “like a baby.”

The former Osasuna and Liverpool footballer always said that he could not choose a specific program from the Robinson Report, which was like saying what his favorite son was, but apart from highlighting When we were champions, he did have one that he seemed to summarize to the perfection what the space wanted to be. In 2012, Robinson and his team told the story of the rhythmic gymnast Carolina Rodríguez, who was fired because of her age (she was 21 years old) and for, according to Robinson, “having a strong body language”.

Rodríguez hired his former coach and had to look in León for a place to train that had a very high ceiling to use the clubs and the ring. He ended up finding a church. “We accompany him on his task to qualify for the London Olympics. Two months before the Olympic event, he had his last chance. Along the way we had interviewed his parents, both deaf and dumb. Hence his accented body language. They had never heard a music chord in their lives, but seeing their daughter exercise, she had gifted them with the meaning of music. In his last exercise to try to qualify he had to match his best record, and he did. His story is human, he talks about a lot of effort. What is a true Robinson Report? Maybe it was this one, ”Robinson told this newspaper with that half smile that characterized him when he talked about something he really felt.

