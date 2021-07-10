The program ‘The prosecutor in your mayor’s office attends you’ starts in Iztapalapa

MEXICO CITY

This Friday started in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office the program of public hearings “The prosecutor in your mayor’s office attends you”, which is headed by the Head of the Attorney General’s Office, Ernestina Godoy.

This action was carried out on the Esplanade of the demarcation where Godoy Ramos personally listened to 30 citizens who were victims of crime or who presented any requirement, complaint or proposal related to the administration of justice.

Godoy assured that his administration pursues clear goals such as bringing the entire structure of the FGJCDMX closer together. to citizens to foster people’s trust in the figure of the Public Ministry.

“We cannot continue alone in the offices where it is difficult to speak with the agent of the Public Ministry, I no longer say with the prosecutor of the Mayor’s Office, the head of the agency and it seems that the prosecutor is very far away, that is why the institution goes out to the different I try to get closer to the territories, so that the Prosecutor’s Office is a close institution, that people have confidence, feel that they are cared for, protected and that they are with the victim. We are going to activate the entire structure of the Prosecutor’s Office to take those responsible for a crime before justice ”, he stated.

For its part the Mayor Clara Brugada He expressed his approval for the start of this program that seeks to link with the population.

“It is the first time that a prosecutor or former prosecutors return to the territory, visit the colonies or hold citizen audiences, and in this case this new way of linking the population with public citizen audiences opens. It is simply to come, make an appointment and be seen at this public hearing. The sensitivity and commitment to citizenship to change this institution, this Prosecutor’s Office, with a new form of care is gratifying, ”he commented.

In this first exercise, personnel from different care centers participated, such as those from Victim Risks (CARIVA), Family Violence (CAVI), Victimology and Operational Support (CIVA) and Socio-legal Support for Victims of Violent Crime (ADEVI), as well as from Citizen Attention areas, from the Investigative Police (PDI) , and the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in Iztapalapa.

