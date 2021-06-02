The profitability margin of electricity companies is from very high to very high

Madrid, Jun 2 (EFE) .- The fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, assured this Wednesday that she does not believe that the electricity companies will lose out with the Government’s proposal to reduce the benefits obtained by non-power plants. CO2 emitters, since their profitability margin is “from very high to very high”.

In an interview in Onda Cero, Ribera recalled that the plants that do not emit CO2, mainly the older ones, have been receiving remunerations for many years that were never calculated considering what the cost of CO2 would be, so they are benefiting greatly from that big difference.

The minister thus referred to the draft law presented on Tuesday by the Government to reduce the benefits of those plants that do not emit CO2, which will report revenues of 1,000 million euros per year and cut the bill of domestic consumers by 4% . Ribera hopes that it will be approved urgently before the end of the year.

Regarding the acceptance of the measure by the electricity companies, which registered generalized falls in the stock market on Monday, the vice president believes that these movements do not mean anything, since companies “are profitable, solid and solvent and investors have confidence in it. regulatory framework “.

In this sense, Ribera recalled that the Government has to think about the proper functioning of the economy and the profitability of companies, but mainly in the protection of consumers.

The minister rejects that citizens face “a totally unaffordable electricity bill” with increases like those that have been registered since the beginning of April, a situation that does not respond to the real price of electricity.

Ribera explained that only 9% of electricity is so expensive, but the operation of the wholesale electricity market causes everything to be paid at the price of the most expensive technology.

The solution to having electricity at an affordable price, according to the Vice President of the Government, is to have a 100% renewable system with very low operating costs that avoids price inflation in the electricity market.

Regarding the new electricity rates, which came into effect on Tuesday and distinguish three time zones based on the price of electricity, Ribera explains that they do not intend to hold anyone responsible for what they pay for their bill, but believes that “there are many people who with a small margin can improve your bill. “

In addition, he recalled the need to be more efficient and consume “what is needed”, seeking formulas such as self-consumption by local energy communities.

Finally, he recalled that the previous model of electricity rates had a very high fixed part that reduced the importance of the time period in which it was consumed, something that the Government thinks should change, facilitating and rewarding those who are more efficient in your consumptions.

(c) EFE Agency