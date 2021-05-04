The profit of the Spanish Grifols falls by 30% due to less access to plasma

BARCELONA, May 4 (Reuters) – Spanish pharmaceutical group Grifols said on Tuesday that its first-quarter net profit fell 30.2% to 129 million euros ($ 155.21 million), as sales fell contracted from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on plasma extraction. The blood products manufacturer’s revenue declined as it struggled to collect blood due to mobility restrictions during the quarter. Its gross operating result (EBITDA) fell 15%, to 297 million euros, exceeding the 280 million expected by analysts, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon.

Net revenue fell 8.4% to € 1.1 billion “due to lower liters of plasma obtained by COVID-19,” the group said in a statement.

Grifols pointed out that the contribution of new products and its efforts to increase plasma donations by acquiring new plasma collection centers helped cushion the impact of the pandemic.

The company’s debt increased by 400 million euros in the quarter, to 8,900 million euros, but the company assured that it has the resources and liquidity necessary to meet all its obligations in the short and medium term.

