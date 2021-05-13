The profit of the Brazilian giant Eletrobras grew 31% in the first quarter

Rio de Janeiro, May 12 (EFE) .- The Brazilian state company Eletrobras, the largest electric power company in Latin America and which is in the process of privatization, reported this Wednesday that it obtained a net profit of 31 % higher than the same period last year.

The electricity giant, the largest generator and transmission company in Brazil, controlled by the State but with shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, recorded profits of 1.6 billion reais (301.9 million dollars) in the first three months of 2021, according to the statement sent to the press.

The company attributed the good result for the quarter to the increase in its income from transmission operations after the tariff readjustment authorized by the sector’s regulators, as well as a 5% reduction in its personnel, material and service costs.

According to Eletrobras, both factors guaranteed profit growth despite the fact that the company had a negative impact of R $ 932 million (about $ 175.8 million) in the quarter due to the increase in its provisions for contingencies, in the midst of the crisis. generated by the covid pandemic.

According to the company’s balance sheet, its gross operating profit or ebitda grew 11% in the first quarter, to 3.8 billion reais (about 716.9 million dollars), while operating income increased 8%.

The Finance and Investor Relations Director of Eletrobras, Elvira Presta, in a statement in which she highlighted the reduction in costs achieved by the company, reaffirmed the commitment of the electricity company to “financial discipline”, which allowed the debt relationship and ebitda fell to its lowest level in recent years.

He added that, in continuity with the streamlining process of the portfolio and of the shareholdings, Eletrobras ended the first quarter as a shareholder in 83 specific companies and that its goal is to reduce that number to 49 by the end of 2021.

Read more

The company reported that its investments in generation totaled 273 million reais (about 51.5 million dollars) in the first quarter, almost half of which was destined to the construction of Angra 3, the third nuclear generation plant in the country.

Investments in transmission in the quarter reached 142 million reais (about 26.8 million dollars).

Eletrobras owns 43% of the country’s transmission lines, with a combined extension of 76,230 kilometers, and has an installed generation capacity of 50,676 megawatts (MW), equivalent to 29% of Brazilian production.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro intends to privatize the power company, Brazil’s second largest state-owned company after the oil company Petrobras, but the sale depends on the authorization of Congress, in which there is strong resistance.

Based on the sale model approved and presented by Bolsonaro to Congress, Eletrobras will promote a capital increase in which the Government will refrain from participating and that will allow private shareholders to become majority shareholders.

The operation, whose conclusion is scheduled for this year, may yield to the State an economic benefit of more than 62,250 million reais (11,745 million dollars), according to the latest calculations of the company.

The state-owned company obtained in 2020 a net profit of 6,387 million reais (about 1,205 million dollars), a value 43% lower than in 2019, due to the worse performance in the generation segment, with unscheduled shutdowns in some of its plants, and by the increase in provisions.

(c) EFE Agency