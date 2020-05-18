This Sunday, May 17, 2020, the Internet day. The Internet came to Spain in the 90s. From here, everyday and professional life has changed in many ways. Communication has evolved thanks to this new tool and it is easier to access any content. In 20 years it has contributed to great advances in the world.

During this coronavirus pandemic The internet is being a lifeline, a balm, a buffer against some of the most devastating effects of confinement. Spain has shown that it has an excellent telecommunications infrastructure and a very good penetration of technology users. It has been possible to activate a massive experience of teleworking, tele-medical assistance, distance education, social communication or access to quality culture and entertainment.

But the coronavirus crisis it has highlighted social gaps; that there are groups at a clear disadvantage compared to others; students who do not have adequate devices or networks to do their jobs; older people in isolated residences or hospitals due to not having an adequate connection to maintain contact; or dependent people who, without the help of their caregivers, have been doubly isolated, unable to independently access these technologies.

Internet use during alarm state

During alarm state Internet access it has risen in rush hour 71%, while in the accumulated traffic has increased above 120% increasing in the morning the consumption of fixed data motivated, for the most part, by teleworking.

The explanation for the increase in accumulated use throughout the day is that families connect to the fixed data network (via WiFi), instead of mobile, to surf the Internet, watch streaming movies, hold video conferences with family members or friends, share network games, or telecommute.

The use of whatsapp maintains its growth at 300%, without great variation compared to the previous phase of confinement and collaborative video conferencing tools (Whatsapp, Skype, Teams, Zoom, etc.) have experienced an exponential growth of 250%. As far as landline telephony is concerned, it has grown 90%.