The profile of people affected by thrombi caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine

Government and autonomies agreed at the last minute of this Wednesday that the vaccine of AstraZeneca it was only inoculated to people older than 60 and up to 65 due to the risk confirmed by the EMA of suffering thrombi in patients younger than that age. In total they are 222 “rare” cases thrombosis of total 34 million vaccinated across Europe, based on EU data.

Who is most affected by this type of thrombi

As confirmed this Wednesday Maria Jesus Lamas, director of the Spanish Medicines Agency, at a press conference, the profile of cases has been in women under 60 years of age. In Spain until this week there have been 12 cases among more than 1,700,000 doses administered and almost all in women under 60.

What are the symptoms

Symptoms to watch for and seek medical attention if they occur are: difficulty breathing; chest pain; swelling or pain in one leg; pain abdominal persistent; intense headache and persistent or worsening more than 3 days after vaccination; blurred or double vision; multiple small bruises, reddish or purplish spots on the skin.

When the episodes occur

Mainly in the two weeks after the vaccine, although no risk factors have been found that indicate which population can or should not receive this vaccine.

Is there more risk than benefits?

According to the health authorities, no. The benefit of the vaccine is clearly demonstrated, as confirmed this Wednesday by the EMA and the Ministry of Health. The vaccines used are “effective and safe” and they are contributing to “reduce the impact of serious illness due to covid”. “Adverse effects are normal, but in this case when used in a massive way it has more resonance in public opinion. This should not undermine confidence in vaccines,” Lamas said Wednesday.

What are the EMA’s recommendations

Health professionals and citizens are recommended to monitor the possible appearance of signs and symptoms of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia for early diagnosis and treatment, key to avoiding complications or even death.

How are those cases

In Europe there have been 169 cases of venous sinus thrombosis and 53 in the abdomen. In Spain, specifically, there are 8 in venous sinuses and 4 in the abdomen. Observed cases are favorable to the number of cases expected despite being a small number.

There is talk of thrombosis in rare locations, together with a decrease in platelets. The triggering mechanism is a immune response after vaccination which looks a lot like another side effect that occurs with heparins. They are rare and very infrequent adverse events.

What happens now with people who have received a dose

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has advanced that it considers the possibility of not giving the second dose to those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, since “the percentage of efficacy is 70% with only one dose”. Still, this decision is up in the air and will advance to a conclusion in the Health Commission with Communities this Thursday.