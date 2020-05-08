In his 24-title career, Richard Brooks performed three westerns – The Last Hunt, in 1956; The Professionals, ten years later; and The Risk of a Decision, in 1975. A film about the hunt for the buffalo that disappeared from the North American plains; another about four professionals hired to rescue the wife of a very wealthy man, who was kidnapped by a Mexican revolutionary; and the third on horse race participants in the Wild West. They are all special, but the middle one may be the director’s masterpiece.

It does not represent little. Before becoming a director, Brooks was a journalist and then a screenwriter. He went on the radio, wrote novels. He made works marked by social focus, addressing themes such as racism, the educational system, the military establishment, sects, the death penalty. Above all, he was a generous author who made second chance the dominant theme of his cinema. It was also a brilliant adapter – from Evan Hunter, Tennessee Williams, Sinclair Lewis, Joseph Conrad. The Professionals is based on a Frank O’Rourke novel, A Mule for the Marquesa. Four professionals are hired to rescue the Marquise. She is Grant’s wife, who made a fortune smuggling weapons and supplies to Pancho Villa. She was kidnapped by renegades, in the book with the triple objective of getting Villa’s pardon; obtain ransom; and, ultimately, take revenge on Grant. However, there is a twist, a final twist that gives another meaning to the whole operation.

It is difficult to talk about the film without exposing the nature of this twist, but it would ruin the surprise. One can try, at least. At Brooks, the turnaround occurs in the middle and leads to a change in the attitude of professionals. It had become a fable about the permanence of the revolutionary spirit – in 1966, two years before the celebrated May! And despite the cast of stars – Burt Lancaster, Lee Marvin, Robert Ryan and Woody Strode, the pros; Claudia Cardinale, the kidnapped, Maria; Jack Palance, the kidnapper, Jesus Raza – the most important character in this story comes from the background and is played by an obscure actress, Marie Gomez, who marks her presence with extraordinary brilliance and sensuality.

Chiquita is a soldier of the revolution. Libertarian, anticipates the behavioral (and sexual) revolution that was already underway in the decade. In macho society, she doesn’t belong to any man, but, by choice, she makes love to all men, the ones she chooses. At the time of death, Lancaster asks if she still wants to make love? “Always!” Is the answer. This willingness for love and sex, this woman called desire, has been present in Brooks’ work since Elizabeth Taylor, as Maggie, with that combination, did everything to motivate her husband, Paul Newman, in Gingerbread Man . In the Tennessee play Williasms Rick’s suggestion of homosexuality – with his friend – is much stronger, but that doesn’t make the film any less transgressive.

54 years ago, when the western axis moved to Europe and became spaghetti, the critics of the time identified elements that approached Brooks ‘group epic of Seven Men and a Destiny, John Sturges’ classic – the frontier, the contract , the Mexican suite by Maurtice Jarre, until the presence of actor José Martinez de Hoyos in a similar role. Everyone who understands knows that Sturges, by (de) mystifying heroism, created the true ground zero of western spaghetti. Brooks is on the same page, but with a different agenda. The whole story of men fighting, of violent men – specialists in explosives, horses, bows and arrows and in people – actually contains an affirmation of women’s rights. There is even an anthological speech by Lee Marvin, replying to being called pdf. He says that, in his case, it was a contingency of birth, but in the case of those who accuse him it is a personal choice, the subject became a pdf.

The world was changing and Brooks, in his superlative western, made change his own concept. Change = movement. The mobility of the film is extraordinary in the beautiful photography by Conrad Hall, which puts the desert furnace, dust and wind on the screen, through rides filmed with travellings, panoramas, zoom lenses and, at least but not last, fusions. It’s a whole technical class, but in the service of history. The trail with Latin sounds adds to the climate. At the beginning of March, a new version of The Professionals was presented at the Festival of the Restored Film, at the French Cinematheque, in Paris, with the presentation of a young, prestigious, and enthusiastic critic – Nicolas Métayer. Brooks himself, who died in 1992 at the age of 79, would have been moved by his fervor. The audience of movie buffs gave a standing ovation at the end of the session. A good opportunity to relaunch this somewhat forgotten classic.

Professionals is available for purchase and rent on Google Play Movies.

