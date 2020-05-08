Honor is premiere. The company has announced that on May 12 (at 10.00) it opens its new virtual store in Spain, which, among other new features, will have free shipping for purchases over 39.9 euros. That day, in addition, it will launch discounts on some of the products it already sells (up to 60 percent) and on a new one, such as the Honor 9X Pro smartphone, a mid-range with a pop-up camera.

On the wearables side, the true wireless Honor Magic Earbuds headphones with active noise cancellation, who want to stand up to those of iPhone, and the Magic Watch 2 smartwatch, with a battery lasting more than two weeks, will be discounted with succulent offers.

Honor 9X Pro

Purple Honor 9x Pro smartphone with pop-up camera

The latest mid-range releases, like those of Xiaomi or Realme, have not opted for a pop-up camera, unlike this model: it has a 16-megapixel camera that allows you to clear the 6.59-inch screen. The triple rear camera stays in three lenses, a main one of 48 megapixels, another ultra wide angle of 8 megapixels and the one intended for portrait mode of 2 megapixels. Its battery is one of the most outstanding features, with a capacity of 4,000 mAh. It also comes with fast charge (10W). It does not integrate Google applications, but is downloaded from the Huawei AppGalery. The price? 249 euros (with 6 GB and 256 GB, which are expandable up to 512 GB), although it can be purchased for 199.9 euros for two days (from May 12 to 14).

Honor Magic Earbuds

blue Honor Magic Earbuds headphones with charger case

Honor’s proposal in true wireless headphones boasts a hybrid noise cancellation system and wants to compete with the AirPods, for much less money, 99.9 euros. This model integrates three microphones that cancel ambient noise and this allows excellent sound quality on calls, according to the company. In design they closely resemble those of Apple, although these can be purchased not only in white but also in a beautiful blue color. From 12 to 19 May they are sold with a promotional price of 79.9 euros.

MagicWatch 2

smart watches honor magic watch 2

For those looking for smart watches with a long-lasting battery, Honor MagicWatch 2 is one of the smartphones with the longest autonomy: it exceeds two weeks, according to Honor. It is available with 46 and 42 mm cases, and promises to be an inseparable companion to exercise, as it has GPS, 15 voice-guided fitness activities, swimming heart rate monitor, measurement of maximum oxygen consumption (V02 Max) and pulse oximeter (Sp02), among many other features. They are sold for 179.9 euros, the 46 mm, and for 169.9 and 199.9 the two versions of 42 mm. In promotion from May 12 to 19, these prices drop to 129.9 euros, 129.9 euros and 149.9 euros, respectively.

Honor MagicWatch 2 with exclusive flower design and bold colors

For those looking for smart watches with a non-sporty aesthetic, the limited edition of Honor MagicWatch 2 with exclusive designs is one of the smartwatches, if not the most, with a more daring and striking aesthetics. Jacky Tsai, George Greaves and Wang DongLing are some of the prestigious designers who have captured their art on these devices, they are also for sale (and will have a discount) in the new Hihonor.com store.

The best sales of the renovated store? The Honor 10 Lite phones (available from May 12 to 14 with a 27 percent discount at 159.9 euros with a coupon of 30 euros) which is normally worth 179.9 euros. Also the 20 Lite model, which will be available from May 15 to 19 with a 40 percent discount at 189.9 euros with a coupon of 40 euros (its usual price is 229.9 euros).

