“The production of today’s batteries will never be zero emissions”

Thomas Lybeer, Lexus Europe Product and Marketing Director

CARLOS ESPINOSA

Brussels

Updated on Monday, June 14, 2021 – 09:56

The Lexus product manager analyzes for El Mundo the ecological impact of electromobility.

The new Lexus NX is the brand’s first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model.Fabricacin Extremadura will have the first battery factory in Spain and southern Europe Chronicle Report The two lithium battles

“We can’t reveal everything, but I can say that we will launch a 100% electric model in 2022 based on the LF concept [un crossover presentado este ao con 600 kilmetros de autonoma]and that, until 2025, we will release 10 new vehicles or evolutions of existing ones. Among them, of course there will be hybrids, 100% electric and PHEV. “

The statements are from Thomas Lybeer, Head of Marketing and Product, Lexus Europe. Responds to EL MUNDO in the presentation of the new NX, which will be on sale at the end of the year and will be the first plug-in hybrid model (PHEV) in a firm with a recognized trend towards electrification.

Delay

In fact, Toyota’s luxury division already said goodbye to diesel in 2021 and in its current range, only the spectacular, expensive and testimonial LC 500 Convertible is not electrified. All others are self-charging hybrids, with the exception of the UX 300e, which is 100% electric.

So, it has also happened with the parent brand, it seems that Lexus is late to the PHEV technology. The determining factor is bet on the correct battery and be competitive in autonomy and performance. It is true that we released a ‘plug in’ later than our rivals, but we believe we have made the best car in its segment, Lybeer justifies himself.

We have a great knowledge and reputation in highly efficient enginesSo those who are looking for a ‘premium’ car and superimpose their high environmental awareness on other interests, such as power, largely consider the possibility of purchasing a Lexus.

Cobalt reduction

It also highlights the improvements that batteries must undergo for electrified cars to multiply their popularity among those who doubt. Before we had nickel batteries and we switched to lithium batteries. It was a breakthrough. But we will make the big leap with solid state batteries. They will greatly improve the power density and greatly increase the reload speed. In the group we are working on them and Lexus will use them, but when will they arrive … is something we cannot venture.

Lybeer is concerned about ecology and the environmental impact of making a battery comes out. Again he shows his confidence in solid state technology: With lithium we could never achieve a production process with zero emissions. In any case, we continue to research the best technology to produce them and the goal is to go reducing some scarce materials, such as cobalt.

Electric autonomy

This confirms the logical scenario of increasingly eco-friendly Lexus models from the moment of its production, but also with increasing autonomy for the customer. In fact, Lybeer assures that it is possible that in two or three years the new NX plug-in hybrid increases your current autonomy 63 km in electric mode despite the fact that right now there is no more space for the battery, which has a power of 18.1 kWh and is housed under the seats. People usually do between 40 and 50 km a day with their car, but if there is a demand for greater autonomy, we can do it.

What he does not contemplate for now is that we are going to get rid of the charging cables and the brand’s cars are recharged by induction. At the moment it does not seem like a reliable system. The distance between the car and the inductor plate is still too great and in addition the vehicle must be parked exactly at the exact point for the system to work. Within the Toyota Group we are not contemplating this system or in the medium term.

