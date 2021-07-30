The production of the new Nissan Frontier starts, but not in Spain …

How we would like the new generation of the Nissan Frontier to be sold in Europe. This name does not sound the same to you, but if we tell you that it is how our Navara is known in markets such as the United States, things change. In this part of the world, despite its high sales volume, its fortunes have changed. Yes, because if you didn’t know yet, The Japanese firm has decided to eliminate this pick up from its European catalog.

The reasons he gave for carrying out this strategic move are very well founded, but he has left us devastated. And that, we are not staunch fans of this type of vehicle. However, we agree that they are very useful for depending on what kind of jobs. With everything, the sale of the new Nissan Frontier is getting closer and closer and therefore has to start its manufacturing. And this is what the brand announces to us now …

Nissan Frontier for North and Central America is built in Canton, Mississippi

As you well know, because we have commented on it sometime, the development of the new Nissan Frontier has had a global character. It is true that it will not reach Europe, but its success is high in areas as different from the globe as the Middle East, China or the Philippines. For this reason, its manufacture will be entrusted to different production centers. One of those that will have the greatest importance, due to its history, is the one located in the United States.

It is the one located in Canton (Mississippi). The first time this factory assembled a Frontier unit was in 2012 and has been in charge of this task ever since. Mind you, the powertrain that beats under its hood came from Nissan’s factory in Decherd, Tennessee. However, to give life to this new delivery they have had to adapt their assembly lines. Especially to include the new robots that do the toughest tasks.

Related article:

Nissan Frontier MY22: The Yankee sister of the Navara looks this good

And you may wonder what is special about the start of production of the Nissan Frontier? Well, even if it seems that it has nothing, yes. It is a fired, in this case double. We have already commented on the first when we have indicated that it will not be sold in Europe. But the second is more painful and hard. We mean that Nissan decided to close the factory it had in Barcelona and that for many years had been manufacturing our Navara.

This “abandonment” marks a turning point in the relationship of the firm with our country. It seems that, as events have occurred, there will be no return, but perhaps in the future things will change. At the end of the day it belongs to the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and if the investments allow it, we even make an electric car for them. A pity that the Navara dies in this way, although we are happy that the Frontier continues on its way …

Source – Nissan