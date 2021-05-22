The production of the adaptation of ‘The things we did not tell each other’ begins

StudioCanal, European leader in the production, distribution and international sales of television series and feature films, Grupo Canal + and Starzplay announce the start of production of ‘All Those Things We Never Said’, a dramatic comedy based on the best-seller by Marc Levy that in Spain we know as ‘The things we didn’t tell each other’.

Written by Marc Levy himself with Miguel Courtois (‘El Lobo’, ‘GAL’, ‘Operacin E’), it is a bittersweet comedy with a lot of soul that will consist of ten episodes, each lasting about 30 minutes. In turn, Levy will act as showrunner, while Courtois will also act as director.

An ironically funny father-daughter adventure story about a second chance and a first love. This original and ambitious series, based on two time lines and set in the beautiful European cities of Paris, Bruges, Berlin and Madrid, is a unique family comedy with a touch of fantasy.

Produced by Marc Levy, Susanna Lea, Alain Pancrazi and Jean-Baptiste Frey for TCC and by Anna Marsh and Franoise Guyonnet for StudioCanal, ‘All Those Things We Never Said’ stars Jean Reno, Alexandra Mara Lara, Alex Brendemhl, and the French actor known simply as Ben.

Author of 22 novels, Marc Levy has been translated and published in 49 languages. With more than 50 million copies sold, he is the most widely read living French author. In China alone, more than 2.5 million copies of his books have been sold. At the end of 2020, the two French novelists most widely read by Americans were Albert Camus and Marc Levy.

‘All Those Things We Never Said’ It will be the first French co-production of Starzplay, which in a first phase will be released in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and German-speaking Europe, including Switzerland, Austria and Luxembourg; and Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Latin America, including Brazil.

In a second phase, it will be distributed in its native France. Through the agreement closed with the Canal + Group, this second phase will cover France and the French-speaking territories, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, French-speaking Africa, Myanmar and Vietnam. StudioCanal has the rights to the series for the rest of the world.

Finally we leave you with its official synopsis:

As far as Julia Saurel can remember, she has had a difficult relationship with her father. Three days before getting married, she receives a phone call: just as she had anticipated, her father will not be able to attend her wedding. For once, Julia has to admit that she has a good excuse: She just died.

Julia can’t help but see the tragic side of the situation. Her wedding plans are transformed into funeral plans and even from the grave, it seems her father Michel has his own way of disrupting his daughter’s life.

But the day after his funeral, Julia discovers that her father has one last surprise in store for her when a large wooden box arrives at her house: Inside is a life-size android, a copy of her father. The android explains to Julia that it contains her father’s memory and that it has a battery that lasts for seven days. After that, “Michel” will turn off automatically. He’s so compelling that he persuades Julia to go on a road trip, as father and daughter, to make up for lost time.

But Michel and Julia’s journey will turn into something unexpected: the search for Julia’s first love, Toms, whom she met during the fall of the Berlin Wall, a journalist who she believes was killed while doing his job, but he really was. ?

Julia and Michel will tour Europe through emblematic cities, from Paris and Madrid, through Bruges and Berlin. Thus begins a journey that will turn Julia’s life upside down. At heart it is about the reconciliation of a father and a daughter. And it is also a story of a first love, the kind that never die.