The production of ‘Lola’, a non-fiction series about the life of Lola Flores, begins

“He neither sings nor dances, but don’t miss it.”

Spain, 1920s. In the Cadiz town of Jerez de la Frontera, the legend of Lola Flores begins, an artist of extraordinary talent and overwhelming personality who, based on determination, work and genius, became a world icon.

‘Lola’ It is a new original Movistar + project. A non-fiction series of four episodes that reviews the life and career of La Faraona, through unforgettable moments and phrases that are already part of the collective imagination of our country.

His daughters, Lolita and Rosario Flores, and his sister Carmen Flores endorse and participate in this new project that includes interviews with family, friends and current artists who have been influenced by the art and the throne of La Faraona.

Lola was a free, strong, brave woman who will continue to be modern today, with a style and a way of life that broke all kinds of barriers. He became the greatest pop icon of the 20th century in Spain and crosses all kinds of borders. His art is immortal and his wake will always be with us.

Israel del Santo, responsible for ‘Conquistadors: Adventum’, ‘El Palmar de Troya’ and the pending premiere ‘The heart of the empire’, directs this non-fiction series and builds a gripping account of the life of an unforgettable artist.

‘Lola’ It is an original production by Movistar + in collaboration with 100 Balas (The Mediapro Studio). This project will be released during the second half of 2021.

