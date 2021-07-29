The product for tea lovers that is sweeping Mercadona this summer | Life

A product for tea lovers is sweeping Mercadona this summer. It stands out for being very easy to prepare and transport and has a very economical price.

When summer arrives we feel like having cold drinks to combat the high temperatures. For this reason, at this time of year it is very common to add some ice cubes to drinks that we drink hot during winter, such as coffee and tea.

A few days ago we were talking about Hacendado cold coffees, one of the products that is sweeping Mercadona among coffee lovers.

But it is not the only summer article that is succeeding in the Valencian supermarket chain: Another cold drink is also causing a sensation among consumers.

We talk about soluble teas from Mercadona, which stand out for being very easy to prepare and transport so that you can take them wherever you want. Is about an instant tea soda It comes in sachets, so that all you have to do is add water, and that’s it.

Hacendado’s soluble tea is available in two flavors: lemon tea and peach tea. Its ingredients include black tea extract and powdered fruit juice or pulp. Also, neither of the two flavors has sugar and it only contributes 2 calories per 100 ml.

As we said, its preparation could not be easier. It is recommended to mix an envelope with half a liter of water, but each person can vary the amount of water depending on their tastes to get a drink with a more or less intense flavor.

Therefore, if you want to enjoy a delicious cold tea anywhere, you don’t even need to carry the bottle with you: you just need to carry a sachet and mix it with the water you buy on the go.

You can find Mercadona’s iced tea soda in any of the more than 1,600 supermarkets available in Spain, as well as in the online store. It is sold in a box containing 12 envelopes at a price of 1.30 euros.