The leader of the group ‘Stool’, Guillermo (Willy) Bárcenas, son of the former treasurer of the PP, Luis Bárcenas, He has denounced this Thursday on his Instagram profile that TVE has vetoed him as a contestant on the new edition of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ by his last name. Before the accusations, the producer of the program, Shine Iberia, has issued a statement denying any veto or decision by TVE in the casting for the selection of contestants.

Guillermo Bárcenas had reported that after passing two casting tests, his representatives had confirmed his participation in ‘Masterchef Celebrity’, but in the absence of news, the producer informed him that he would not be part of the team of contestants alleging that TVE had rejected his participation.

Shine Iberia, producer of the program, has denied the accusations of the son of the former ‘popular’ treasurer. “The criterion in the process of selecting the names corresponds to Shine Iberia”, who chooses among up to 80 applicants who apply for each edition, and that “that final selection, in which Guillermo Bárcenas was not present, is transferred to TVE , which does not intervene in any Masterchef selection process “.

Shine Iberia statement – casting #MCCelebrity pic.twitter.com/EHyX2KW7hs – Shine Iberia (@ShineIberia) May 7, 2020

“In the selection criteria there is no veto of anything towards absolutely no name, not even in the case of Guillermo Bárcenas, who in the last edition could not be part of the casting, and who this year, after carrying out two tests, did not access the group of selected like so many others. Shine Iberia communicated its decision to the representatives, making it clear that if next year it was available and continued to be of interest, the producer would be delighted to consider him again for the casting. “

– Willy Bárcenas assures that TVE has vetoed him as a participant in ‘Masterchef Celebrity’

.