The producer of ‘Got Talent’ denies that Rocío Carrasco is going to be a jury for its next edition

The next edition of Got Talent has been a trend this Wednesday after the information given by the magazine Lecturas on the alleged dismissal of Paz Padilla as a jury, what could be replaced by Rocío Carrasco. However, now the producer has denied this information.

After a successful sixth season, Fremantle, producer of Mask Singer, Top Star or The Dancer, quickly launched the next one. In fact, the seventh edition is in the process of casting and the recordings have not started yet, which are scheduled in June.

Therefore, as the producer and Mediaset have confirmed to Vertele, although it is not ruled out that there may be changes in the season, Rocío Carrasco will not be a jury of the program.

Even so, Fremantle and the chain have not wanted to give more details about the next edition of Got Talent, so it is not ruled out that there may be modifications in its mechanics and even in the faces who sit at the jury table.

In this way, They have not confirmed or denied that Paz Padilla will not participate in the seventh season. Even so, the truth is that it is not about any dismissal, since the comedian has a contract with Telecinco that keeps her linked to the different projects she carries out on the chain, such as Save me.