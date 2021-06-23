The processor of the Apple Watch Series 7 would be more compact, why?

The Apple Watch Series 7 could be announced in September, along with the iPhone 13. Previous leaks have advanced key features of this device. Among them, the new design with flat edges or the inclusion of new sensors related to health and fitness. Now, a new report from DigiTimes and echoed by MacRumors, ensures that the next generation of Apple watches will include a smaller “double-sided” chip.

The Taiwanese ASE Technology will be in charge of manufacturing this processor. The chipset, possibly called the S7, will feature a System in Package (SiP) assembly. It is a method already used in previous generations of Apple chips. It allows, among other things, minimize all internal components in a single two-sided module. The source confirms that the SiP technology used by the Taiwanese supplier will make it possible to reduce the size of the Series 7 chip.

In this way, the processor will more space inside the Apple Watch for other components, like the battery. According to the latest leaks, the Apple Watch Series 7 would maintain the same dimensions as the current models. However, more internal sensors will be included to offer new functionalities, such as the long-awaited blood glucose measurement.

Jon Prosser also previewed some renderings that showed an Apple Watch Series 7 with a bigger speaker. So it makes sense for Apple to turn to a manufacturer that offers a miniaturization of the processor.

Apple Watch Series 7: refreshed inside and out

The Apple Watch Series 7 will arrive with major changes, both exterior and interior. The Apple Watch will include, according to Prosser, a design with flat edges and new colors. It will thus be able to align with the design language that the company is bringing to the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

On the other hand, Mark Gurman unveiled some of the functions that will be announced with the Apple Watch Series 7. The most interesting is the long-awaited glucose sensor, which will be able to perform blood tests through the skin. The analyst also confirmed the integration of a thinner panel and a renewed ultra-wideband chip, possibly to offer better localization and synchronization with other products of the brand.

