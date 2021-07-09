the process is no longer a mystery after 40 years, according to ESA

Recently we were talking about the peculiar northern lights that had been sighted on Mars and now those of Jupiter are news, that even if we had them a little more seen, they still contain mysteries. Although the news is that one of them has been resolved, because ESA confirms that the complete mechanism of Jupiter’s X-ray auroras has been seen for the first time, knowing how they are produced.

The agency talks about a 40 year old mystery, pursued by many astronomers since they were discovered in 1979 thanks to the Voyager 1 probe. It was intuited by the colors (electric blue) that huge amounts of ions (electrically charged) would be involved in their generation and that they were X-ray auroras , but until now it had not been possible to determine the process that gives rise to them.

Auroras not so different, but much more powerful

We have had Jupiter closely observed for years and despite that, as we see, aspects of its atmosphere, geology and other areas still escape us. One of the ones that has it the most is Juno probe, what [nos ha dado mucha información](https://www.xataka.com/tag/juno (even approaching the Great Red Spot like never before), which in this case has also provided essential data together with ESA’s XMM-Newton telescope.

Thanks to their instruments (the first from Jupiter itself and the second from Earth orbit), scientists were able to detect those ions that we mentioned in the introduction. “surfing” on electromagnetic waves of the planet’s magnetic field, going into the atmosphere. They explain that they knew what to aim for thanks to the doubts raised by Zhonghua Yao, from the Institute of Geography and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, in their study, in relation to the fact that something did not fit in the X-ray auroras of Jupiter having take into account how the terrestrial ones are produced.

Our spectacular auroras occur near the poles because its mechanism is related to the collision of the solar wind with our magnetic field. Specifically, these are open field lines, by which the solar wind particles are “captured” and not repelled, so that when there are collisions with the gases in the atmosphere, colored lights are produced (green for oxygen and blue or red for nitrogen, among other colors).

Scheme of the production of auroras on Earth.

From the data available from the open field lines of Jupiter and Saturn, in theory you should not see auroras at the poles, but Jupiter’s X-ray auroras don’t fit this idea. They appear in the region close to the polar and can also be different between one pole and another, which would fit more with what would be expected in closed lines of the magnetic field, and in fact Zhonghua and his team have already seen in simulations that the auroras X-ray could be related to a closed magnetic field generated inside the planet and extended out millions of kilometers before returning.

What did the telescopes see? Starting with XMM-Newton, July 16-17, 2017 captured X-ray northern lights on Jupiter pulsing every 27 minutes for 26 hours. At the same time, Juno had been making observations of the planet passing through the area where Zhonghua’s simulations located the auroras, so the probe data was screened for magnetic processes to match.

Schematic of how X-ray auroras are produced on Jupiter. Image: ESA / NASA / Yao / Dunn

What they found after this is that X-ray auroras are produced by fluctuations in Jupiter’s magnetic field, due to the rotational motion of the planet. The magnetic field becomes compressed by the solar wind particles, which causes the particles to become very hot. So much so that there are prey in the magnetic field, causing a phenomenon called ion-cyclotron electromagnetic wave (EMIC waves) that guide the particles along the field lines.

The particles, as previously detected, are ions, with their electrical charge. The “surfing” that we alluded to earlier in this article refers precisely to what they do ions by EMIC waves over millions of kilometers until it reaches the atmosphere of Jupiter and unleashes the X-ray aurora.

Hence, the idea that the process has certain similarities to Earth’s is finally confirmed, something that had previously been deterred by the Juno data. Of course, on Earth the main particles are protons, so the process is less energetic than in the case of Jupiter, although X-ray auroras have also been detected on Earth.

Having found the nature of the process of these auroras opens the doors to the study of other cases such as the auroras of Saturn, Uranus and even exoplanets, according to Zhonghua. For its part, the study of the auroras will continue with the Juice mission (from JUpiter ICy moons Explorer) from ESA, expected to arrive in 2029 and will explore Jupiter’s atmosphere and magnetosphere, as well as the effect of the planet’s four largest moons on auroras.

Image | JAXA