The process for requesting a one-time payment under Biden’s “Child Tax Credit” and canceling monthly shipments



Millions of families in the US will begin receiving monthly advance payments from the IRS starting next July.

The first deadline to cancel the subscription of monthly advance payments by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under the extension of the “Child Tax Credit” (CTC) of the Biden Administration was met on June 28.

This means that if you are eligible for payments, the IRS has your personal and dependent data and you did not cancel the subscription on or before that date, you would receive the first monthly payment on July 15.

According to a CNET report this week, taxpayers who prefer a full payment as a refund next year during tax season They must cancel, through the IRS website, each of the scheduled monthly payments.

Cancellation of subscription to advance payments must be made by the first Wednesday of each month

The process must be carried out every first Wednesday of the month between June and December.

The deadline for canceling the second payment would be August 2 before the official delivery date of the next shipment, on August 13.

People will continue to receive their monthly payments, according to the IRS schedule, until they can process the cancellation request.

Who should unsubscribe from monthly payments for CTC?

In a press release on June 22, the bureau clarified that the feature to cancel monthly payments can be useful for any family that no longer qualifies for the Child Tax Credit or believes they will not qualify when they file their 2021 return.

This year, as a result of the approval of the “American Rescue Plan”, payments under the “Child Tax Credit” will be sent in advance to eligible families upon request.

Up to $ 3,600 per household retail

In addition, the maximum amount per minor in the household increased to $ 3,600.

Payment will be up to $ 300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $ 250 per month for each child from 6 to 17 years old.

You can request monthly payments through “Non-Filer Sign-up”

The IRS has instructed low-income families who are not required to file taxes with the agency to use the new online “Non-Filer Sign-up” tool.

“Eligible families who have already filed or have plans to file 2019 or 2020 tax returns should not use the Non-Filer Sign-up tool. Once the IRS processes your 2019 or 2020 tax return, the information will be used to determine eligibility and issue advance payments, ”the agency explained.

Families wishing to claim other tax benefits, such as the “Earned Income Tax Credit” must file a regular tax return. For them, the fastest and easiest way to file a return is the Free File system, available only on IRS.gov.

