The procedure for requesting the IRS for a third stimulus check that has not arrived

Since March 12, when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began the process of distribution of the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 under the Biden Administration’s “American Bailout Plan” approximately 165 million payments.

That figure, released by the IRS last week, exceeds that of the first and second rounds of payments. Some 160 million stimulus checks were distributed under the Coronavirus Relief, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).

While in the second, the Law of Supplemental Allocations in Response and Relief to the Coronavirus of 2021, some 147 million of the so-called “Economic impact payments” were released.

At this point in the third round disbursement process, two months after the IRS and the Treasury Department began processing, most of the payments have been sent to recipients, primarily by direct deposit.

IRS sends “plus-up” or additional payments to some taxpayers

At the moment, the agency is concentrating on calculating “plus-up” or additional payments. The above refers to taxpayers who were issued an initial check based on the 2019 tax return, but the IRS later received this year’s tax return and had to make a payment adjustment based on the difference in income between both documents.

Taxpayers in these cases will receive additional or supplementary payments.

Third stimulus check to taxpayers who file taxes for the first time

The IRS also processes payments to people who filed a tax return with the IRS for the first time in the past few days.

With the extended tax filing period closing on May 17, the IRS is getting closer to completing the distribution of the third round stimulus checks.

“Payment Tracking” to claim third stimulus check due from the IRS

For this reason, if you still have not received your payment for the following month, you will probably have to take additional actions.

The first alternative at your disposal is to request a “payment tracking”.

You need “Notice 1444” from the IRS

This process can be done if you received a notification by mail from the IRS (Notice 1444) in which the agency confirms that the payment for the third stimulus check was sent to you, but, nevertheless, you did not receive it or you do not have it. either because it was stolen, dumped or there was a situation with the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Get My Payment could make it easier for you to claim a third stimulus check due

If you entered your information in the “Get My Payment” tool on IRS.gov and the system confirmed that the payment has already been processed, the way it was processed – either by direct deposit or EIP Card or paper check by mail Postcard – and an arrival date, but never received the check, may also require a payment tracking to the IRS.

However, before performing the procedure, you should be guided by the information about how the payment was processed and the schedule set by the IRS.

In this link you can follow the instructions to carry out the procedure if applicable.

If the above does not apply to you, but you are eligible to receive the third stimulus check, it is likely that you are part of the group of people who are not required to file low income taxes, so the IRS does not have the information to process your payment.

Request for third stimulus check in 2022

In these instances, the IRS urged this group to submit their tax information even when they are not required to do so before May 17, that is, this Monday.

Since the deadline has already passed, you should request payments due for stimulus checks in 2022 during the next tax season under the “Refund Recovery Credit.”

