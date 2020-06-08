The early departure of Brazilian Roberto Azevedo from the leadership of the World Trade Organization (WTO) puts the entity in a delicate situation, since countries will have only three months to choose their successor, with a pandemic punishing the world.

How is it going to develop?

– Bell –

In the midst of the global economic crisis due to the covid-19 pandemic, several important issues and projects await the next WTO director: preparing for the 2021 ministerial conference, rekindling the negotiations that are stalled, and resolving conflicts between the organization and United States.

Washington, which has threatened to leave the WTO “if necessary,” calls in particular for a review of the WTO’s legal arm and China’s developing country status.

Candidates who do not avoid these challenges can submit their applications from this Monday until July 8 next.

They will then be invited to meet with the 164 WTO members. This campaign period generally lasts three months, but Azevedo’s resignation changed the cards, particularly in terms of deadlines: countries have just three months to designate their successor, when this process usually lasts nine.

If they fail, one of the agency’s deputy directors will take over as acting director general.

The procedure for appointing the head of the WTO is not exactly an election, but a consensus mechanism that works by elimination. Voting is only possible as a last resort, if there is no agreement.

– Elimination –

The selection process is supervised by a “troika”, made up of the President of the General Council (supreme decision-making body, which brings together WTO members), the President of the dispute settlement body and the President of the review body of trade policies.

The President of the General Council, in this case the ambassador of New Zealand, David Walker, will be in charge of receiving the representatives of the States to consult them on their preferences and try to determine which candidate is more likely to reach a consensus.

There is no principle of geographic rotation, but the regulation provides that if countries have to choose among candidates with similar merits in the final selection, they should take into account “the desirability of reflecting the diversity of the WTO members in successive nominations. to the post of CEO. “

After each stage of consultations, the “troika” successively eliminates the candidates with the least accessions. At the end of the consultation process phase, it presents ambassadors to the candidate with the best chance of reaching consensus and recommends his nomination.

The selection, in 2013, of Roberto Azevedo, who succeeded the French Pascal Lamy, was carried out in three stages of successive eliminations. In 1999, the member countries did not reach an agreement and the mandate was divided into two exercises, of three years each, for the two preferred candidates.