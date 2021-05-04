The problems that were already known about the structure of the Line 12 metro

Rescuers work at a site where a subway overpass partially collapsed with train cars at the Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico, on May 3, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS / Luis Cortes)

At least two phenomena affected the elevated section of Metro Line 12 that collapsed on the night of Monday, May 3, at the Tláhuac mayor’s office in Mexico City.

Since its construction, this section was the origin of the so-called “Wave wear” which forced the closure of 12 stations on Line 12 due to damage to the road system, on March 11, 2014.

Three years later, on September 19, 2017, the magnitude 7.1 earthquake forced a new closure in the elevated section of the Golden Line, now due to structural damage in the elevated section.

Line 12: the collapse

On Monday night a trab, number 69, collapsed when a convoy of Line 12 passed, in the section located between the Olivos and Nopalera stations, in the Tláhuac mayor’s office.

The accident killed 15 people, at least 70 injured and 34 were taken to hospitals, according to Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Last year there was a review of the structure, but we have to do all the researchHe said at a press conference.

The trabe completely collapsed and left at least two wagons that fell into the void on Tláhuac avenue, in the direction of the Tláhuac terminal.

This accident occurs in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, when Mexico City was preparing to move towards the Yellow Traffic Light of epidemiological emergency.

