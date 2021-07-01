The problems in the production of processors would make the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrive with different chips depending on the market | Technology

Samsung is having problems in terms of the production of processors and this has made the Samsung Galaxy S21 change its plans, now it will have different processors depending on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the most anticipated terminals of the moment, since the tag ‘Fan Edition’ implies that the terminal would mount a Qualcomm processor instead of an Exynos. And, is that, Samsung processors still have detractors, although they have demonstrated more than once their performance more than solvent.

But a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is always more striking than the Exynos of the moment, although this could also change when Samsung launches the processor it is preparing together with the help of AMD and whose passage through synthetic tests has caused alarms to go off in terms of to power. And since this is all about waiting, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be delayed even more.

Chip shortages have wreaked havoc on the tech industry and companies have talked about delays on different products. Samsung is not spared either and this would have affected not only the presentation and sale date of its new devices, but also would have made the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE say goodbye to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Samsung would integrate the Exynos 2100 instead of this processor and, although it is a solvent presenter, the problem occurs in that there are already units manufactured with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. So what is thought is that Samsung would sell different models depending on the country, this means that in some markets the equipment with a Qualcomm processor arrives, while in others the Exynos is the only one available.

The latest news about this device says that it would have a wide variety of colors: black, purple, white and olive green. As for the interior, this would be very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21, since they are basically the same mobile phone.

There is no official release date and taking into account the production problems of processors it is most normal that it does not appear on the scene until October of this year. Samsung has not commented on anything at the moment, so it is reasonable to remain calm until the arrival of official information.