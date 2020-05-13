Juventus do not win for displeasures with Adrien Rabiot. If a few days ago the news was released that both he and Higuain had not returned to Turin, now in Italy they say that the French midfielder has no intention of returning. It should be remembered that the player is in his native country, France, passing the confinement with his family and now he does not want to move from there because he is unhappy with the club.

According to the Italian newspaper La Stampa, Rabiot does not agree with the drop in wages that the entity has imposed of Turin in the face of the crisis caused by the coronavirus. At the time, the footballers that make up Juventus reached an agreement to lower their salary over the next four months and thus save the club about 90 million euros, so that the entity’s workers could collect.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the player who charges the most from the Vecchia Signora, agreed to lower his salary by 3.8 million euros. But Rabiot does not share the proposal. The French midfielder, who arrived last summer and could leave in the next transfer market, is unhappy with the situation and has declared himself in absentia.

A year to forget

His refusal to return to the capital of Piedmont has caused the anger of the leaders of the Juventusthey would be “Irritated by their lack of professionalism”. According to the aforementioned Italian newspaper, the player’s mother, Veronique, would be the main culprit for his indiscipline. The matriarch is the one who takes the affairs of the young Gallic player and they think that it could have influenced him in this situation.

From the transalpine country they point out that you will have to explain when you come back. Rabiot has the obligation to be present when the government gives the go-ahead for group training, which is scheduled to be done from May 18. Although the situation gives nothing but headaches to the leader of the Serie A, and shows how controversial this footballer is.