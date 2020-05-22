Elected the new president of Cruzeiro this Thursday, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues showed optimism in solving the problems of the mining team, drowned in debts and with difficulties also in the field, due to the relegation at the last year’s Brasileirão. “The problems are not greater than the Cruzeiro brand,” declared the new leader, moments after winning the election.

“With great honor and great joy, I face the biggest challenge of my life: the Presidency of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube. I commit myself to put into practice everything I proposed and I will do everything possible for the club to return to its rightful place “, declared Rodrigues, on his Twitter profile.

The new president will have a “buffer” mandate, from June 1 to December 31 of this year to replace the departure of Wagner Pires de Sá and taking over the administration of Cruzeiro, which was in the hands of the transitory management council. In October, there will be another election for the 2021-2023 triennium.

“I left the same grandstand the fan goes to. I am from a family from Cruzeiro and being able to represent the fans is an extraordinary pleasure. I have no doubt that, with a lot of determination and determination, we will get out of the difficult situation we face. Now we need of peace, inside and outside the club, and we need the fans to embrace our project and be our partner for Cruzeiro to rise next year “, he declared.

Rodrigues’ mission, however, must not be easy. A day before the election, the club released the 2019 financial statement pointing to a deficit of R $ 394,100,974. The negative result of 2018, after reviewing the balance sheet, had been R $ 73 million. The impressive loss raised Cruzeiro’s debt to R $ 803,486,208.

“We planned our performance in Cruzeiro since the beginning of our candidacy. We studied the club’s problems day and night and how to solve them. As I always say, the problems are not bigger than the Cruzeiro brand. We are bigger than any problem”, declared the new president.

“I want the fans to believe in our project. I’m sure that everyone dreams of being president. But in addition to dreaming, I always prepared myself for that, because we cannot only think emotionally. We need to have professionalism to manage a football club the size of Cruzeiro. The fan can be absolutely sure that we will work day and night and we want everyone to participate. “

Rodrigues, 37, is a lawyer and has been working at the club in different roles and positions since 2009. “I arrived to be the superintendent of strategic management and legal advisor to the presidency, defending the Club at the TJD, STJD, at the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais and in several courts. In 2015 I became superintendent of international business, where I had great experience with the base, and the following year I took over the professional football superintendence. It is basically nine years of voluntary service to Cruzeiro and which I paid with great affection and love “he stated.

DELIBERATIVE COUNCIL

In the same election as this Thursday, the Board of Directors was elected for the coming months. The winner was the “Somos Todos Cruzeiro” slate, with 112 votes, under the leadership of President Paulo César Pedrosa. The Bureau will also comprise Nagib Simões, Evandro Vassali and Marcus Edmundo Lambertucci as vice-president, 1st secretary and 2nd secretary, respectively. In all, 112 votes were won by the winners.

