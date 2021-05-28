The problem with which 1.5 million vehicles circulate

About 1.5 million vehicles circulate in Spain with some type of tire anomaly, according to data from the Confortauto Hankook Masters workshop chain.

Tires are a fundamental element for the active safety of vehiclesNot for nothing are they the only point of contact with the asphalt. But nevertheless, almost half of drivers admit not giving it the importance enough to its state, according to the chain of workshops Confortauto Hankook Masters. And that is also reflected in the following data. And is that around 1.5 million vehicles in Spain circulate with some anomaly in the tires.

Confortauto remember that it is of “vital importance” to regularly check your status in order to check that their wear is not excessive and that they have the right pressure. “Despite deserving all of our care and attention, the tires They are the great forgotten of maintenanceor. These should be replaced when they wear out. However, either due to neglect, ignorance or trying to save, frequently many drivers lengthen their substitution ”.

Tips to “take care” of our tires

From Confortauto they offer a series of tips to maintain the performance of the tires and their quality throughout their useful life, such as check its pressure, as it affects wear and tear and premature agingor the rubbers.

Monitor tread depth, examine rubber for damage, check alignment, or monitor valves and plugs of the tires are other tips to maintain the wheels of the car.