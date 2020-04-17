© Provided by ADN Radio

J.C. Rodríguez shared deep reflection: “The problem was not the coronavirus!”

Through their social networks, Julio César Rodríguez shared a deep reflection on how Covid-19 has affected our day to day, showing that the problem of this crisis does not lie precisely in the virus.

“And then they said stay in the house to survive this deadly virus and people couldn’t stay in the house because he had to work to survive the virus of survival. And then they said stay the same, I have a plan so you don’t lose your job, but they discovered that the vast majority of people work independently, informal or pituteando, from here to there, with precarious jobs ”, started writing the face of CHV.

In this line, he added that “then they said stay the same and I will help you by supporting entrepreneurs, but the majority of SMEs were already almost broken a long time ago. So they said stay the same, but they discovered that lpeople lived in houses on average 40 square meters and children cannot go to class. “

“So they said study online, but only half of the students had access to good Internet to study at home and we discovered that there are even red zones. So they said suspend the employment relationship and go to the AFC but on average the workers have saved 500 Lucas which will barely be enough for a little while“He continued, criticizing the national system and how the authorities have handled the situation.

Finally, he wrote: “then we realized that the problem was not the coronavirus !! That the problem is in the bowels of the country that we have designed in the last 40 years. The country that does not sing the songs of Alberto Plaza … the country that is hidden in the songs of Pablo Chill-E and Portavoz!“

His words generated dozens of reactions, becoming a mandatory topic on Thursday afternoon on social networks.

