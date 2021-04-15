The problem that Millie Bobby Brown has in filming Stranger Things

Although Millie Bobby Brown loves playing Eleven in Stranger Things, the character and the recordings create a problem for her in her everyday life.

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame thanks to Eleven, the beloved and powerful character from Stranger Things. With the success of the series, fans and viewers were able to see the young woman grow within the film industry and in her life as well. The young woman was already part of great films, recently Godzilla vs Kong. But Eleven is still one of his favorite characters, even if it causes some complications in real life.

In a note that Elle recently posted, the 17-year-old actress spoke about the Stranger Things season 5 shootings currently being filmed in Georgia, Atlanta. “I’m filming Stranger Things, we’re in the middle of filming right now, and right now, I’m in Georgia, “said the young woman without anticipating anything about the new episodes.

The problem that the series generates

During the interview, Millie Bobby Brown also talked about herself. At the age of 17, the young woman told how her life changed as she grew older and also how her style changed when she became a teenager. “Now I really like high-waisted jeans, cropped tops, a cool jacket and Air Force 1,” she said, revealing one aspect of her outfit that she can’t change due to her Eleven persona: her fingernails.

“It is so depressing. Because I love doing my nails; it’s one of my favorite things to do. Personally, I feel like it’s my time to find cool stuff and join the beauty trends. But yeah, while filming, I can’t have nails at all. Most of my characters don’t, ”the Stranger Things actress synthesized. The premiere of the new installment is not yet known, but it will arrive this year on Netflix.