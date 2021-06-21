the problem of variants and the story of Peter and the wolf

Shutterstock / felipe caparros ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/owHSlDJSS7jXQIcWuUYf4g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/VHtJRHXgeQhXtqyegSgF6Q–~B/aD05NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/91d8ae8d3e7de01bf0d07cb903283130″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/owHSlDJSS7jXQIcWuUYf4g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/VHtJRHXgeQhXtqyegSgF6Q–~B/aD05NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/91d8ae8d3e7de01bf0d07cb903283130″/>

Despite the fact that the pandemic is evolving positively and the vaccination campaign suggests that the dark times we have experienced will not return, we are still immersed in a barrage of apocalyptic prophecies on account of the variants and their supposed devastating effects.

I am not sure if putting some light from a scientific prism on this issue is a losing battle. However, it is important to put in place the possible impact of the variants and highlight that, beyond the scope they may have, the damage that is being done to the health sector may be irreparable.

That viruses mutate and generate variants is a known fact. Fortunately, coronaviruses have a very limited capacity for mutation, but despite this, they continue to be stubbornly dramatized with the variants. These analyzes make three very gross mistakes or oversights:

Skip the polyclonal character of the immune response.

Consider antibodies as the central axis of the immune response.

Forget that the variants have to be viable.

The immune system does not recognize a virus, in this case SARS-CoV-2. It independently recognizes many small fragments of it (epitopes). This implies that a virus does not generate an immune response, but generates many parallel responses that attack the virus from different fronts.

Therefore, and even if some epitope changes, this only affects some of those parallel responses: the rest remain active. That is, although the virus protects some flank (mutation) there are still many open against which the immune system will continue to focus its attack.

The immune response is dynamic and adapts to changes in viruses. Antibodies are just projectiles used by the immune system, but they are directed by CD4 + T lymphocytes (also called helpers or collaborators, because of the task they perform). This means that, if there are changes in the virus, the immune response can be redirected.

Read more

CD4 + T cells recognize epitopes on the virus and store them in memory. Only 23 epitopes of CD4 + T have been identified in protein S. In other words, for the virus to stop being recognized by these lymphocytes, it would have to change those 23 epitopes (about 300 amino acids of the around 1,300 that make up the S protein).

Antibody-producing B cells crawl the surface of the virus looking for the point against which it can produce antibodies, but have no capacity to produce antibodies themselves. They only do it if the CD4 + T activated by any of these 23 epitopes (superficial or internal) authorize them to do so.

In other words, the B are the gunners, but they do not have the ability to recognize the enemy, so they only do it if authorized by the T CD4 +. These are the officers (there would be 23 different lines) with the ability to recognize the invader. The attacker can change some things about his appearance, but either he changes them all or he will continue to be recognized and attacked, because the CD4 + T will recognize some of the 23 points that remain intact and will recruit the B, capable of producing antibodies against the epitope or flank. changed.

This can make the response somewhat slower, but much faster than if we did not know the enemy. For this reason there is talk of a relative loss of efficiency of vaccines, but never of making them ineffective.

Variants must be viable

The grossest mistake is to ignore the extent that these changes can have on the viability of the virus. The infection of our cells by SARS-CoV-2 is based on the complementarity of protein S with ACE2. Protein S acts as a key that unlocks the cell through its lock (ACE2).

When we make a copy of a key and it does not fit well, we file the teeth and we improve its complementarity with the lock. But these changes have to be limited, because if we make too many the key loses complementarity and is useless. The same goes for the virus. Changes can occur in S, but to escape the immune response it would require so many changes that it would lose its complementarity with ACE2 and therefore its viability.

The topic of variants and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 is being approached too lightly, which can cause irreparable damage to the health sector. The persistent apocalyptic proclamation on each variant means that, for a large part of the population, these announcements are already a reason for jokes and lacking in credibility.

This situation reminds us of the story of Peter and the Wolf, which tells the story of a shepherd who, to make fun of the rest, continually warned of the imminent arrival of a wolf without this being true. The result was that, when the predator really did arrive, no one believed him and the herds were lost.

Exactly the same is happening with the variants. The persistent proclamation about the devastation that each variant is going to produce without, predictably, being translated into real events, determines that these proclamations are no longer credible.

In terms of audience, this strategy has been a success, but the loss of credibility can be irremediable. The healthcare community cannot be represented by showmen and upstarts who are fond of this type of statement without anyone putting a stop to it. In the case of covid-19 it will not be a real problem, but this image will remain on the retina of the population. Coping with other health hazards will also have to deal with people’s disbelief.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Rafael Toledo Navarro receives funds from the Ministry of Science and Innovation.