In science fiction it is common for a person to turn all their thoughts, their consciousness, their Ego, to a robot or a computer. That a machine simulates each and every one of the neural processes for one to go from existing in the form of atoms to exist in the form of bits.

However, in the real world this would not be so simple because we are not only our brain. It is what is called embodied cognition or body cognition. So Neo in the Matrix would not be Neo.

Embodied cognition

Thought is the result of the interaction of your brain with the rest of the organs, your particular biochemistry, etc. For example, 95% of all serotonin that runs through our body is found in the intestine, and the stomach communicates with the brain (bidirectionally) through the vagus nerve.

Our “I” is a kind of emergent property of our whole body. Just like if you cloned Hitler when he was little, only one of the children would end up being Hitler because the other would grow up in another environment, another body (or another format or platform) is also “another environment”.

The embodied cognition It is the theory that many characteristics of cognition, whether human or otherwise, are made up of aspects of the entire body of the body. Cognition characteristics include high-level mental constructs and performance on various cognitive tasks.

The embodied mind thesis challenges other theories, such as cognitivism, computationalism, and Cartesian dualism.

The modern version of the embodied cognition it depends on knowledge gleaned from recent research in psychology, linguistics, cognitive science, dynamic systems, artificial intelligence, robotics, animal cognition, plant cognition, and neurobiology.

Thus, the transformation or communication of ‘incoming information’, the acquisition of which involves ‘exploration and modification of the environment’, intervenes in the cognitive processes themselves, in what we think and how we think about it. As it explains Marcin Miłkowski In Explaining the Computational Mind:

It would be a mistake to assume that cognition is simply constructing representations of input information with the utmost precision … gaining knowledge is a stepping stone to the more immediate goal of guiding behavior in response to changing system environments.

Thus, as I explain in the book Artificial Intelligence. The path to ultraintelligence:

Thus, it has been found that, when planning to grab an object, instead of, for example, pointing at it, the brain locates said object in space differently. In other words, the anticipated body action alters the previous cognitive process. It has also been found that by physically representing a story, the brain retains it much better. Some researchers have even claimed that to understand abstract concepts such as death, family ties, or many mathematical terms, we use our intuitive and unconscious understanding of physical actions such as measuring distances or estimating sizes visually.

Incarnate cognition is still a working hypothesis. We don’t know enough about what it means to think, what the “I” is, and a long etcetera of dilemmas that are perhaps more philosophical than scientific.

It’s a challenge similar to trying to answer the question: when you teleport, given that they copy each of the particles that make you up, Is the other person they materialize in another place still you? And if they vaporize the original in the process … are you dead or are you still alive? You can, if you feel like it, delve into this paradox, which connects with the ship of Theseus and the pile of sand of the Megaric philosophers in the following video: