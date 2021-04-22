The problem of the CMOS battery in PS4 and PS5 would have a solution

Those of you who read us daily are already aware of the problems that the CMOS battery can give on PS4 and PS5. In this article we talked about the subject focusing on PS4, and we saw that the console could be totally unusable if said battery was exhausted or if, for whatever reason, it stopped working. The same was the case with PS5, although its impact seemed a little less serious in the optical drive version of that console, as some games did work.

The fact is that according to “Does it Play”, the source that carried out the tests to identify the problems derived from the CMOS battery in PS4 and PS5, Sony has already begun to contact some users to notify them that it is investigating this matter, and that he wants to find a solution “as soon as possible”. We have good news and bad news. The good news is that Sony has been able to realize its error, and that it is already working to find a solution. On the other hand, the bad news is that we do not know what solution it will adopt, or when it will arrive.

In my opinion, the simplest and most effective thing that Sony could do is to release a firmware update that will put an end to those problems which causes the CMOS battery to run out, or malfunction, on PS4 and PS5. For example, you could disable trophies or other features that are not essential when that stack is depleted, but keep the functionality of all games offline, that is, in single player mode.

The CMOS Stack on PS4 and PS5: Why is it such a major problem?

We have already explained it in previous articles, but it seems that not everyone has finished internalizing why it is such an important topic. The fact that a console stops working when the CMOS battery runs out is already serious in itself, but in this case the situation is aggravated because:

Not even physical games work (Some work on PS5, but with constant error messages). This means that in addition to turning the console into a paperweight, it also ruins the investment we have made in physical games.

To solve this, you have to change the CMOS battery, something that is extremely complicated, since for this it is necessary to open and disassemble both consoles almost completely, something that is not within the reach of an average user, and that implies a significant risk.

Not only is it enough to change the CMOS stack, you have to connect the console to Sony servers. If these services become unavailable at some point, the user will have no way to fix the CMOS stack issue on PS4 and PS5, at least in their current state.

We will be attentive to see what Sony says in the coming days, but in any case it must be recognized that the fact that they are going to get to work to find a solution to the problem of the CMOS battery in PS4 and PS5 is already a good news. Also we must give «Does it Play» the merit they deserve, since without their work we would not have reached this situation.