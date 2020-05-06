The economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic required the government to take action to reduce job losses, transfer income to the poorest part of the population, as well as help the various sectors of the economy. Fundamental actions, due to the seriousness of the situation in which the country finds itself. However, precisely a relevant part of the private hospital network, which has been mobilized to support the public authorities in the care of patients in the Unified Health System (SUS), is so far helpless.

What society may not know is that the crisis has also hit hospitals. At first, the sector saw costs soar with the increase in the prices of various inputs. Basic items such as masks and gloves register absurd increases of up to 400%. Concomitantly, the number of visits dropped in many establishments, following the guidance of the Ministry of Health to postpone surgeries and tests that were not related to the coronavirus. This, however, caused an absurd drop in the number of visits, which resulted in lost revenue. And this equation of rising costs and falling revenue creates a worrying scenario for smaller hospitals. In other words, many of them, if there are no protective measures for these establishments, will close their doors in the coming months.

One solution would be the Emergency Support Program to Combat the Coronavirus Pandemic, promoted by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). It is an initiative that generates credit lines to serve healthcare companies in this delicate moment. However, he just disregards hospitals that have less than 100 beds, in addition to requiring that the minimum financing be R $ 10 million. In practice, this means excluding a large part of the private hospital network, which is mostly composed of small and medium-sized units. And these are the ones who do not have the scale to negotiate smaller amounts with suppliers and, much less, working capital to maintain themselves in a period of abrupt resource decline. In other words, aid did not come to the establishments that face the most difficulties.

Another warning that the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH) does is that the program also does not include diagnostic medicine service providers, who are essential in the proper functioning of the health system, especially because they are responsible for the activities of diagnosing whether or not a patient is infected with the coronavirus. These establishments are also at the forefront of combating this pandemic. Even those who fit the rules for receiving the credit line face limitations on how to apply these funds. Currently, the BNDES initiative is aimed at increasing the supply of emergency beds, as well as equipment, materials, supplies, parts, components and products. This prevents, for example, the use of credit with payroll, which represents 50% of the costs of a hospital.

Therefore, it is necessary for the BNDES to review the rules and reduce the minimum amount to be financed, as well as the release of the minimum number of beds, so that all health services in the country that work to combat the pandemic can have access to financing. .

Covering access to the credit line for smaller establishments and diagnostic services is of national interest, from the point of view of health and the economy. If the crisis in the private health sector deepens at this point, it means more unemployment and fewer beds to attend to. Who will suffer the most will be the Brazilian population, especially in the interior of the country, where SUS partners with private establishments to meet the demand there.

It is essential that the government pay attention to the claim that the FBH has been defending and that a consensus is established with the BNDES, in view of the essentiality of the continuity of the operations of the health services for the fight against the coronavirus, as well as for all the other services that depend hospitals and diagnostic clinics. If there are no alternatives to maintain the sustainability of these establishments, the situation will become irreversible and the damage to the country will be incalculable.

