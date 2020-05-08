Capgemini has surveyed 11,000 people from 11 countries, also in Spain

43% of Spaniards declare that they will now use the private vehicle more

Fear of coronavirus bursts strongly among the reasons to buy a vehicle

The private car will emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis, according to the latest Capgemini report after surveying 11,000 people from 11 different countries, including Spain. Although the future of the industry in the short term is uncertain, the data confirm an interest that provides a glimpse of a reactivation of demand.

The fear of the Covid-19 bursts into force in the reasons to buy a vehicle. 76% of the respondents value the best hygiene of the private car and 68% that reduces the chances of infection. 63% state that they fear for their health if they use public transport or shared mobility services.

This feeling carries over to the road. 43% of Spaniards declare that they will now use the car more. The world average grows to 46%, two points more than in the last poll. Its boom is at the cost of public transport, which drops from 35% to 33%. The remaining percentage, 21%, is declared neutral.

This trend continues in services like Uber. 43% declare that they will now resort less to them because they are concerned about their health, which represents a growth of 3% compared to the last study. Supporters of these options drop from 38% to 35%, while 22% are neutral.

Something similar occurs with shared mobility applications. Supporters drop from 40% to 37% scared about their health. The greatest transfer occurs to the undecided mass, which goes from 18% to 20%. The remaining point is added to the detractors bag, which rises from 42% to 43%.

The Capgemini report detects a third trend, in addition to the increase in the use of the private car and an increasing sensitivity to the benefits it brings for one’s health: a change in the consumption habits of those who want to purchase a new vehicle.

Social distancing alienates people from dealerships. Almost half of the people who have participated in the study, 46% worldwide and 40% in Spain, declare that they prefer not to visit them in person. It especially calls the case of China, the origin of the Covid-19, which leads the ranking with 71%.

The survey also concludes that 35% of people are considering buying a car right now. Spain is slightly above average with 36%. Almost half of these potential buyers, 45%, are between 18 and 35 years old. In the case of Spain, the percentage is 48%.

