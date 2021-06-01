06/01/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

Despite the rumors that placed the footballer in Germany, Ribéry has confirmed that he wants to continue at Fiorentina. He explained it on the microphones of the French radio, RMC. The footballer, at 38 years old, continues to write history in football. He is the fifth player – of the five major leagues – to score at least one goal in the last 17 seasons.

The player will continue in the Italian competition. Although they have not yet finalized the details of its renewal: “The priority is to continue with Fiorentina. I have to wait for the negotiations. I have to talk to them & rdquor;, he explained.

Ribéry landed in Italy in the summer of 2019, after ending his spell at Bayern Munich. And he has achieved a great version in the team. 9 Bundesligas, a Champions League, a European Super Cup, a Club World Cup and an Intertoto Cup are on his record. Although currently, with Fiorentina, he has had to adapt to his physical conditions, leaving the band and settling in the center of the field.

La Gazzetta dello Sport already announced a couple of months ago the intention of Fiorentina to renew the footballer, although it is not yet official. As reported by the Italian newspaper in April, They offered a one-year contract with a salary of two million. And with Ribéry’s last words, everything indicates that he will continue his career in Italy.