The Princess of Asturias Awards recognize the work of covid-19 vaccine researchers

Hungarian Biochemistry Katalin Karikó, the American immunologist Drew weissman, the german doctors Uğur Şahin Y Özlem Türeci, the Canadian biologist Derrick Rossi, the British vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert and the American biochemist Philip Felgnerhan been distinguished with the 2021 Princess Prize for Research Award. The jury this year recognized the work that has made possible the RNA vaccines messenger against coronavirus and other strategies such as adenovirus.

The candidacy of these seven researchers has been proposed by Peter lawrence, who obtained this award in 2007, and has prevailed against a total of 48 candidatures from 17 nationalities. The award is endowed with a sculpture by Joan Miró, a representative symbol of the award, a diploma, a badge and the cash amount of 50,000 euros.

All the winners, independently, have contributed to the development of some of the vaccines approved against covid-19 to date

As highlighted by the Princess of Asturias Foundation (FPA) in a statement, all the winners, independently, have contributed to the development of some of the vaccines approved to date. All of them, although based on different strategies, have protein S as a common target.

A chain of successive achievements

“The year 2020 began with the start of a pandemic that changed daily life and the world economy and closed with an extraordinary demonstration of the science ability to face the problem, with the first vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the cause of the covid-19 pandemic, ”says the foundation.

According to the foundation, Philip Felgner is responsible for the technology that is present in the lipid nanoparticles that serve as the delivery vehicle for messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines against covid-19. For her part, Katalin Karikó, together with immunologist Drew Weissman, managed to introduce small changes in the structure of RNA and laid the foundations for the use of RNA therapies.

Their results served Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci (BioNTech) and Derrick Rossi (Modern) for the development of mRNA-based vaccines that have currently been approved against covid-19 and whose use can be extended to different areas of medicine such as cancer, autoimmune diseases or tissue regeneration.

Finally, Sarah Gilbert has been another of the people who have worked to get a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. Your vaccine (Oxford / AstraZeneca) is based on an adenovirus that is used as a vector to introduce the DNA encoding protein S into cells, thus stimulating the immune response.

Award for scientific, social and humanitarian work

The Princess of Asturias Awards are intended, according to their regulations, to distinguish “scientific, technical, cultural, social and humanitarian work carried out by people, institutions, groups or institutions in the international arena.”

In accordance with these principles, the Princess of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research is awarded to the “work of cultivating and perfecting research, discovery and / or invention in mathematics, astronomy and astrophysics, physics, chemistry, life sciences, medical sciences, earth and space sciences and technological sciences, as well as the disciplines corresponding to each of these fields and the techniques related to them ”.

Last year, the award went to the French Yves meyer Y Emmanuel Candès, the Belgian Ingrid Daubechies and the australian Terence tao, the four mathematicians whose research supported the digital age.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.