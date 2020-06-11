The Guadalajara International Book Fair was awarded the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities

The international Book Fair from Guadalajara, the most important in the Spanish-speaking world, and the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts, an event originating in a small Welsh town turned into an annual gathering of writers and artists from all over the world, were awarded the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities.

Founded in 1987 by the University of GuadalajaraFIL over time has become the largest literary festival in Latin America and the second largest in the world, while the Hay Festival went from being a small cultural gathering in Hay-on-Wye, known as the city of books, in 1988, to being a recognized international event.

The Communication and Humanities award, which last year went to the Prado Museum (Madrid), is the third of the eight awards that have been announced, whose failures have been delayed by the crisis of the coronavirus COVID-19, which has forced the juries to meet for the first time electronically to face the deliberations.

Both events bring together the most varied audiences around literature and gather hundreds of thousands of visitors each year “to promote among them the reading habit“, According to the minutes of the jury that, as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, was telematically chaired by Víctor García de la Concha.

For the jury, FIL and the Hay Festival are worthy of the award because they represent “the most important meeting points of the book, the writers, the readers and the culture in the world “and decisively contribute” to strengthening cultural industries and making them sustainable “.

The Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities is intended to recognize “the work of cultivation and improvement of the sciences and disciplines considered as humanistic activities and related to social media in all its expressions ”.

After more than three decades of existence, FIL has become a social, political and cultural benchmark around the book that brings together more than 2,400 each year editorials from 45 countries in an area of ​​40 thousand square meters that is visited by more than 800 thousand people between the months of November and December.

Regular meeting of writers and readers, has hundreds of book presentations, activities for professionals in the sector, artistic and musical performances and thousands of quotes from business related to the book sector.

The Princess of Communication and Humanities Award went last year to the Prado Museum in Madrid, and in previous editions it distinguished, among others, Alma Guillermoprieto, Les Luthiers, James Nachtwey, Emilio Lledó, Joaquín Salvador Lavado “Quino”, Annie Leibovitz, Shigeru Miyamoto and The Royal Society, among others.

This is the third award to fail this year, out of the eight summoned annually by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, after last week the Concord award was given to Spanish health workers for their dedication and sacrifice to face the pandemic of the COVID-19 and that of the Arts to the Italian Ennio Morricone and the American John Williams, the two composers who treasure the most recognized film soundtracks.

