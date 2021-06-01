The prince stays: Eden Hazard intends to continue at Real Madrid



Hazard was clear about his future.

Much has been said in recent weeks about the possibility of Eden Hazard leaving Real Madrid this summer. Injuries and poor performance for a long time is a mix that Florentino Pérez does not tolerate in the institution he presides over. Nevertheless, the Belgian himself was blunt in his last approach with the media, noting that “it is not seen outside of Real Madrid“.

“Certainly, I do not see myself leaving Madrid given the situation of the contract. I know myself and I know when I am in shape. If that’s the case, I can give it my all for Real next season. That’s my plan“Are the statements that AS reviews the Belgian player. His mind is set on giving everything for the club and erasing the bad image of his first two years, which he obviously recognizes that they have been bad.

Days ago, Edu Aguirre at El Chiringuito reported that “El Príncipe” plans were far from Madrid. However, rumors will fall after these statements. Other media reported that the merengue club would listen to offers for the offensive midfielder, seeking to make money to face new signings.

The truth is Eden Hazard He has not met the expectations they had placed on him when he came to wear the ‘7’ that Cristiano Ronaldo honored for so many years. In two years he has only played 30 La Liga games and barely adds 5 goals. His performance has been diminished by injuries, which have been in excess. But the reality is that he has three years left on his contract.

The Eurocup will be the key point that probably tells us where Hazard is going. Depending on the performance it shows, it may be better or worse considered in Madrid. Belgium will debut in Euro 2020 against Russia, next Saturday, June 12.